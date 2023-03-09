Clare Balding has become synonymous with sport coverage during celebrated career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Clare Balding has become synonymous with sport coverage during celebrated career

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 1.26pm
Clare Balding (John Walton/PA)
Clare Balding (John Walton/PA)

Clare Balding has become one of the most recognisable faces in sports broadcasting, now adding lead presenter of Wimbledon coverage to her long list of professional accomplishments.

The veteran sports presenter has worked on Wimbledon as a reporter, commentator and presenter for BBC radio and television since 1995 and has presented the Today At Wimbledon segment of the tennis coverage since 2015.

The 52-year-old was the favourite to replace Sue Barker when her retirement was announced last summer, particularly after Barker seemingly confirmed the news on stage after receiving an award last November.

Sue Barker
Sue Barker appeared to confirm the news after receiving an award last November (Gareth Fuller/PA)

From a horse training family, Balding was a keen horsewoman from an early age and during her teens and studies at Cambridge she was an amateur flat jockey.

After graduating from Newnham College she joined BBC radio in 1994 and by the following year had made her TV debut, soon becoming a familiar face in horse racing coverage, including the Grand National.

She has become one of the country’s most high-profile female sports presenters and has worked on every Olympic Games since 1996 and every Paralympics since 2000.

Her presenting credits also extend beyond sport to include major royal events, including Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and hosting live coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Clare Balding after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to sport and charity during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in December 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

She has also hosted Radio 4’s Ramblings, BBC Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday, BBC TV’s Countryfile and more.

Broadcasting aside she is an accomplished author with numerous titles under her belt, including her bestselling autobiography My Animals And Other Family and children’s books including The Racehorse Who Learned To Dance and Fall Off, Get Back On, Keep Going.

In July 2020 she became the 30th president of the Rugby Football League, taking over from former Arsenal captain Tony Adams.

She was made an OBE in 2013, the same year she was honoured at the Bafta TV awards in recognition of her on-screen achievements.

In December 2022, she was made a CBE at Buckingham Palace for her services to sport and charity, hailing a new wave of women broadcasters.

She has been married to her radio presenter wife, Alice, since 2015.

