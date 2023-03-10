Filming of Emmerdale cancelled due to extreme weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Filming of Emmerdale cancelled due to extreme weather

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 4.14pm
ITV handout of a sign in the village of Emmerdale in Yorkshire (Helen Turton/ITV)
ITV handout of a sign in the village of Emmerdale in Yorkshire (Helen Turton/ITV)

The filming of Emmerdale was cancelled on Friday because of heavy snowfall.

The ITV soap, which first aired in 1972, is currently filmed on a purpose-built set on the Harewood Estate in West Yorkshire.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news of the filming disruption in a statement on Friday, saying: “Due to the weather and road accessibility all Emmerdale filming units have been cancelled today.”

Many parts of the UK have been hit by extreme weather with the arrival of Storm Larisa.

Heavy snow, blizzards and strong gales brought treacherous conditions and disruption to the nation on Friday morning.

Emmerdale actor Nick Miles, who currently plays Jimmy King in the soap, also spoke of the filming cancellations on Twitter, writing: “Filming on Emmerdale cancelled today due to the snow.

“Look out Leeds. We’re all going sledging!”

The soap was originally filmed in the real-life village of Arncliffe in the Yorkshire Dales before moving to Esholt, West Yorkshire.

After 22 years the production moved to the Harewood Estate, where a replica of Esholt was constructed, after the village became too busy to film in, with congestion and disruption caused by visits from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the soap’s characters and locations.

The move took place over Christmas – the only time the soap takes a scheduled break from filming – in 1996 and the set was first used in 1997.

The purpose-built village where filming has been disrupted has its own electricity and water supply, as well as phone lines, sanitation and a high-tech security system, although it has no foundations or permanent structures.

The Emmerdale village covers more than 11 acres of land in the Yorkshire Dales, with all its buildings classed as temporary structures and most built using timber structures covered in limestone cladding, designed to emulate 1600s housing designs built with Yorkshire limestone.

WEATHER Snow
(PA Graphics)

Due to the extreme weather the Met Office had a number of warnings in place for snow and ice, including an amber warning which covered northern England and the Midlands until midday.

Four yellow warnings for snow covered much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of south-east England and western Scotland.

There was also an official record of 14cm at Bingley in West Yorkshire but a Met Office spokesman said that anecdotally they have heard of observations higher than this in Leeds and Sheffield.

