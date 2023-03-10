Joe Lycett ‘available’ to present Match Of The Day as Twitter users mock BBC

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Comedian Joe Lycett has said he is “very much available” to present Match Of The Day on Saturday, as Twitter users poked fun at the fallout from the BBC’s decision to take Gary Lineker off the show.

After the corporation said it had “decided” Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme, former footballers Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced they would boycott Match Of The Day over the weekend.

Former Arsenal player Alex Scott appeared to rule herself out of presenting Match Of The Day on Saturday by posting a GIF with the words “Nah! Not me”, while Micah Richards and Jermaine Jenas also indicated they would not be interested in being pundits on the programme on Saturday.

As a result, the hashtag #Solidarity and MOTD was trending on Twitter on Friday night as thousands shared their thoughts, with many joking about who would be left to appear on the show.

I have informed the BBC that I am very much available for tomorrow’s #MOTD pic.twitter.com/7cZTVgY01j — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 10, 2023

“I have informed the BBC that I am very much available for tomorrow’s #MOTD,” Lycett posted, in a tweet that received tens of thousands of likes.

A parody Twitter account for Larry, the Downing Street cat, joked that the feline had refused an approach from the BBC.

I can confirm that I have refused the BBC’s offer to present Match of the Day tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/F63D70CCKt — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 10, 2023

“I can confirm that I have refused the BBC’s offer to present Match of the Day tomorrow,” @Number10cat tweeted.

Journalist and Sir Tony Blair’s former director of communications Alastair Campbell suggested BBC chairman Richard Sharp may need to step in.

Can’t wait for MotD tomorrow. Presented by Richard Sharp with punditry by Robbie Gibb and Isabel Oakeshott — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) March 10, 2023

“Can’t wait for MotD tomorrow,” he tweeted. “Presented by Richard Sharp with punditry by Robbie Gibb and Isabel Oakeshott.”

Sir Robbie Gibb is a member of the BBC board and former director of communications for Theresa May, while journalist Oakeshott made headlines in recent weeks after leaking former health secretary Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages to The Daily Telegraph.

Some suggested the BBC may decide to cancel Match Of The Day altogether and replace it with an alternative programme.

Homes Under The Hammer is about to have its first outing at 22:20 tomorrow. #MOTD — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) March 10, 2023

“Homes Under The Hammer is about to have its first outing at 22:20 tomorrow,” tweeted weather presenter Alex Beresford.