In Video: Watch pianist Lang Lang perform at St Pancras station By Press Association March 10 2023, 9.22pm Updated: March 10 2023, 9.28pm Pianist Lang Lang and his wife Gina Alice Redlinger perform on a public piano at St Pancras station in London (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Pancras was treated to a special performance by renowned pianist Lang Lang, who put on a show in the heart of the London station. Lang Lang, a judge on Channel 4 show The Piano, said he was “a little bit nervous” before performing on the public piano and found it “a great, great challenge”. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close