In Pictures: 95th Academy Award arrivals

Stars have begun to arrive for the 95th Academy Awards, the biggest night in the show business calendar.

Famous faces including Florence Pugh, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett all descended on the event’s carpet which, in a departure from previous years, is the colour of champagne.

Here PA takes a look at the elegant black outfits, neutral tones and dramatic trains dominating the carpet so far:

Brendan Fraser arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Angela Bassett arrives at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kerry Condon arrives at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Ashley Landis/AP)

Rihanna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Colin Farrell, left, and his son Henry Tadeusz arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Brendan Gleeson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Jessie Buckley arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Thomas Kail, left, and Michelle Williams arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Keith Urban, left, and Nicole Kidman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Emily Blunt arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Deanne Bray, left, and Troy Kotsur signs ‘I love you’ as they arrive (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ana de Armas at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Ashley Landis/AP)

Lenny Kravitz arrives at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Riz Ahmed arrives at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

James Hong arrives at the Dolby Theatre (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicole Kimpel, left, and Antonio Banderas arrive at the Oscars (Ashley Landis/AP)

Marlee Matlin, signs ‘I love you’ as she arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ram Charan arrives at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Malala Yousafzai arrives at the Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ashley Graham’s arrival (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)