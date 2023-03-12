Why is there no red carpet at the 2023 Oscars?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For the first time since the ceremony’s inception the 2023 Oscars features a non-red carpet, with the Academy instead opting for a champagne colour.

Organisers said the colour was chosen to “evoke the sunset”, and that the decision had been approved by Academy boss Bill Kramer.

The decision came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raul Avila, the creative director for the Met Gala in New York.

Organisers said the champagne colour was chosen to ‘evoke the sunset’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“We turned a day event into night. It’s evening, even though it’s still 3pm”, Love told the Associated Press.

“We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron colour that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour.”

According to the Academy the first red carpet was introduced in 1961, and was prompted by the decision to move the world-famous awards show from the Pantages theatre in Hollywood, to the Santa Monica Civic Centre.

The new venue had a large stretch of concrete between the drop off and entrance, resulting in the laying of a carpet.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of Sunday’s 95th Academy Awards, addresses the media before the roll out of the carpet for the event (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Other carpets since have been varying shades of red, though this year’s is the first that is completely non-red.

Show host Jimmy Kimmel previously joked that the decision to have a champagne-coloured “shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed”, in reference to Will Smith’s infamous slap at last year’s ceremony.

“People have been asking ‘Is there going to be any trouble this year? Is there going to be any violence this year?’ and we certainly hope not,” he said, speaking at the carpet’s official rollout.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.”

Meanwhile, Angela Bassett, nominated in the best supporting actress category for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, noted the change to reporters.

“The carpet is different,” Bassett, wearing a bright purple gown, told US outlet Variety.

“I don’t mind it.

“It goes with what I’m wearing in a nice way.”