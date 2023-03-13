Belfast drama group toasts James Martin’s Oscar success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belfast drama group toasts James Martin’s Oscar success

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 7.35pm
Frances Nelson, co-ordinator of Babosh Drama, Belvoir Studio Theatre, in Belfast, where James Martin is part of the drama group (Liam McBurney/PA)
Frances Nelson, co-ordinator of Babosh Drama, Belvoir Studio Theatre, in Belfast, where James Martin is part of the drama group (Liam McBurney/PA)

A local drama group in south Belfast turned its weekly meeting into a celebration after the success of member James Martin at the Oscars.

The star of An Irish Goodbye has become the first person with Down’s syndrome to win at the Academy Awards.

While Martin celebrated in LA, Babosh drama group was also toasting his success playing an estranged brother in the production, which scooped best live action short film.

He got his start at Babosh, a drama group for adults with learning disabilities which meets every Monday night.

Seamus O'Hara, from left, James Martin, Ross White and Tom Berkeley at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles
Seamus O’Hara, from left, James Martin, Ross White and Tom Berkeley at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (John Locher/AP)

Group co-ordinator Frances Nelson said Martin has been given a profile which is really important to show people he can talk, can act and is “every bit as good as everybody else”.

She said she hoped his success would pave the way for others to also shine, adding: “I believe there are quite a few others Jameses out there.”

“If someone in your group wins an Oscar, I think it deserves a wee bit of a different evening, so we raised a toast to James to say congratulations,” Ms Nelson told the PA news agency.

“It has been inspiring to have James do so well, really and truthfully, like all the members, he is dedicated, he is loyal, he attends every week, he is resilient and strong and he wants to develop his skills, he’s part of the team and he values the group and the friendship in the group.

“The difference is that James has had the opportunity, he is successful now and everybody in the group just loves that James has been successful, and really he represents to them success and they love him because of that even more.”

Ms Nelson said the group primarily works on communication and speech with members, using tongue twisters for clear diction, as well as on movement.

Frances Nelson, co-ordinator of Babosh Drama, Belvoir Studio Theatre, in Belfast
Frances Nelson (Liam McBurney/PA)

“James’s success shows when you work and apply yourself anything can happen,” she said.

“Babosh recently did a little Disney item, and one of the things that I used on that was your dreams really can come true, and this is a dream and it really has come true.

“I think that whole notion that if you work hard, if you have a strong work ethic, which James has, and if other people give you an opportunity, there needed to be the right piece, and James has got a piece that was written for him and is beautiful.

“He acted in it beautifully, and I think from that perspective it allows others to aspire to achieve, but most importantly the group are just delighted for James personally as a friend as well as someone they go to drama with.”

