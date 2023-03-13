Theresa May to release book on ‘abuse of power’ in series of political scandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Theresa May to release book on ‘abuse of power’ in series of political scandals

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 9.25pm
Former prime minister Theresa May is to write a book on her time in government (Steve Parsons/PA)

Former prime minister Theresa May is to release a book on the “abuse of power” in a series of political scandals, according to reports.

The Conservative MP is said to cover the Hillsborough and Grenfell Tower disasters as well as the Daniel Morgan case in a forthcoming publication.

May was in office at the time of the Grenfell fire and was involved in establishing a panel to examine Mr Morgan’s unsolved murder while she served as home secretary in 2013.

The book has been acquired by Headline publishing company and is scheduled for publication in autumn, according to The Bookseller.

Titled The Abuse of Power, it is described as “a searing expose of injustice and an impassioned call to exercise power for the greater good”.

Non-fiction publisher Martin Redfern acquired UK and Commonwealth rights from Jonathan Lloyd at Curtis Brown in an exclusive submission.

Its synopsis reads: “As prime minister for three years and home secretary for six years, Theresa May confronted a series of issues in which the abuse of power led to devastating results for individuals and significantly damaged the reputation of, and trust in, public institutions and politicians.

“From the Hillsborough and Grenfell tragedies, to the Daniel Morgan case and parliamentary scandals, the powerful repeatedly chose to use their power not in the interests of the powerless, but to serve themselves or to protect the organisation to which they belonged.

“The Abuse of Power is a searing expose of injustice and an impassioned call to exercise power for the greater good.

“Drawing on examples from domestic and international affairs she was personally involved in at the highest level, including Stop and Search and the Salisbury Poisonings, the former prime minister argues for a radical rethink in how we approach our politics and public life.”

May said: “When I stood on the steps of No 10 as prime minister for the first time I set out my determination to fight burning injustices and govern not for the powerful but for the people.

“Time and time again, during my period in government, I saw public institutions abusing their power by seeking to defend themselves in the face of challenge rather than seek the truth.

“These were the very bodies whose job was to protect the public, but they sought to protect themselves.

“From Hillsborough to Primodos to child sexual exploitation this increased the suffering of victims and delayed justice.

“Our democracy depends on people having trust in their public institutions and politicians. I am delighted to be working with Headline as the accounts I give in this book show how that trust has been eroded over time and why we need to act.”

Redfern said: “This book tackles head-on one of the critical issues of our time – the loss of trust in politicians and institutions. Theresa May has dedicated her political life to exposing injustice which she traces all the way back to her upbringing, and she does not pull her punches in The Abuse of Power. We are absolutely thrilled to be publishing this important book on Headline’s non-fiction list.”

