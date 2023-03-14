Coin mosaic marks 90th birthday of Sir Michael Caine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coin mosaic marks 90th birthday of Sir Michael Caine

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 12.03am
Coin mosaic of Sir Michael Caine in his 1960s film role of Harry Palmer (Ed Chapman/PA)
Coin mosaic of Sir Michael Caine in his 1960s film role of Harry Palmer (Ed Chapman/PA)

A unique mosaic portrait of Sir Michael Caine in one of his most famous film roles has been created to mark his 90th birthday.

The image of British secret agent Harry Palmer consists of thousands of coins, sourced from a bank in the southern Spanish town of Coin.

The Oscar-winner actor played Harry Palmer in three 1960s films – The Ipcress File, Funeral in Berlin and Billion Dollar Brain.

Mosaic artist Ed Chapman says: “I chose to make Sir Michael using Euro one cents as they’re smaller than pennies so can create more detail and they’re also a sort of nod to Caine’s film The Italian Job where gold was taken in Europe.

Artist Ed Chapman has created a coin mosaic of Sir Michael Caine as Harry Palmer
Artist Ed Chapman has created a coin mosaic of Sir Michael Caine in his role as Harry Palmer (Ed Chapman/PA)

“I haven’t decided what to do with the portrait of yet. At the moment I’m seeing his eyes follow me around the room and the portrait seems to change as the sun’s angle alters through the day. This is an interesting ‘arty’ aspect of the coin mosaics.”

Manchester-based Chapman has previously created famous faces past and present in hundreds of fragments of ceramic tile, a glass, mobile phones and sugar cubes.

His mosaics of John Lennon and Tiger Woods, made from records and coins respectively, raised £75,000 for Cancer Research UK in a single evening in December 2021.

Chapman said: “Sir Michael has been in some great movies over many years, Educating Rita, Zulu and Sleuth are personal favourites. He was my favourite actor when I was young. I hope he enjoys his birthday milestone this week.”

