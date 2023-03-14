Ofcom chief hopes BBC can find way through ‘difficult episode’ with Gary Lineker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ofcom chief hopes BBC can find way through ‘difficult episode’ with Gary Lineker

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 12.53pm Updated: March 14 2023, 1.15pm
Dame Melanie Dawes, Chief Executive, Ofcom, giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of Ofcom (House of Commons/PA)
Dame Melanie Dawes, Chief Executive, Ofcom, giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of Ofcom (House of Commons/PA)

The head of Ofcom has said the BBC needs to weigh freedom of expression with reputation for impartiality when reviewing its social media guidelines following the “difficult episode” with pundit Gary Lineker.

The Match Of The Day (MOTD) presenter, 62, was taken off air after a tweet about asylum seeker policy sparked an impartiality row at the BBC and a boycott by several regular pundits and commentators.

On Monday, BBC director-general Tim Davie apologised for “the potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance” and confirmed a review of the guidance was being undertaken.

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker (James Manning/PA)

Ofcom chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes said during a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting: “It hasn’t been a great weekend for BBC Sport fans and I think we are all glad to see that, hopefully, the BBC is moving beyond this episode.

“But clearly an episode like this goes straight to the heart of that wider reputation beyond their news and current affairs coverage.

“I think they need to do what they’re doing, which is to look at those guidelines and see whether they’re still right in a world of increasing use of social media, and look again at what they ask of contributors, as well as their staff.”

She added: “I think it’s been a really difficult episode for the BBC and I hope they can find their way through it, it looks like they have agreed for the moment a way forward.”

Dame Melanie said the BBC’s social media guidelines are not a matter for media watchdog Ofcom but for the broadcaster’s board to “draw that line” in order to safeguard the BBC’s reputation.

She said: “I think they’re right to look at it again. There is ambiguity in there. I think that was probably designed to give a degree of flexibility.

“I think it’s fair to say that it didn’t achieve what they wanted. But I think this is a difficult issue for them, I don’t think this is going to be straightforward, and to some extent is going to be about a level of trust, particularly with their staff.

Dame Melanie Dawes at the DCMS Committee
Dame Melanie Dawes, chief executive of Ofcom (House of Commons/PA)

“All organisations face this to some degree or another about what they require of the people who work for them and the safeguards that they expect people to operate when they’re using social media.

“But when it’s about freelancers, actors, other presenters and contributors for the BBC, clearly it’s a slightly different question and I think they need to be weighing freedom of expression alongside the wider reputation they have for impartiality.”

Dame Melanie said she spoke to BBC director-general Mr Davie a “couple of times over the weekend” during the Lineker developments.

She said: “I have to say personally, I think it’s right that they retain responsibility for their own social media guidelines.

“I think that is central for any organisation to be thinking about how they safeguard their reputation, which is ultimately what this is about.

“I think where they draw their own lines of their organisation is a matter for them.”

Eurovision 2023
BBC director-general Tim Davie (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dame Melanie said the impartiality row with Lineker will not play into the licence fee debate, confirming a “new operating licence” for the BBC will be published next week.

The report will include details regarding the BBC’s local radio cuts, which were announced in October as part of its new strategy to create a “modern, digital-led” broadcaster.

Speaking about the BBC cuts, Dame Melanie said: “I don’t think that was their finest hour in terms of public communication, there was a lot of concern about those changes.

“Behind the scenes…it was quite hard to get the information we needed from them. We’ve sought real detail in the case of those local radio changes, understanding the evidence that underpinned why they were changing things in particular times of day.

“We have exchanged letters with the BBC at the end of that process, which we will be publishing next week with the operating licence where you’ll be able to see the assurances we’ve sought and received from the BBC about a number of detailed aspects of those.

“I should say that as well as the changes to viewers and listeners behaviour, they are also facing quite significant real term budgetary cuts and so that does inevitably mean that some changes have to happen.”

She said Ofcom will be “keeping a close eye” on whether the cuts meet “audience expectations and needs” and if local radio listening changes significantly, the BBC may need to change their services again.

During the meeting, Dame Melanie refused to answer questions about how the BBC can operate with a chairman who is “so compromised”, referring to BBC chairman Richard Sharp after it was revealed he had helped former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.

She later refused to answer questions relating to impartiality in the case of broadcaster Fiona Bruce who was accused of trivialising domestic violence during a discussion about Stanley Johnson while hosting BBC’s Question Time.

