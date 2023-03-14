Councillor ‘received death threat’ over Jeremy Clarkson Diddly Squat farm row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Councillor ‘received death threat’ over Jeremy Clarkson Diddly Squat farm row

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 1.37pm
Jeremy Clarkson raffling water outside The Squat Shop (Handout)
Jeremy Clarkson raffling water outside The Squat Shop (Handout)

Death threats have been made against two people who opposed Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm expansions, the local council has revealed.

West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) has said it is aware of malicious communications against an unnamed councillor and a member of the public who spoke out against the 62-year-old former Top Gear presenter’s plans.

The threats came some time after the airing of Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm via Amazon Studios on February 10, the council said.

The Planning Inspector is holding a hearing for the TV presenter’s appeal against WODC’s refusal to grant planning permission for an extension to the car park at his shop, which is near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire.

Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson raffling water outside The Squat Shop, on his farm, Diddly Squat, near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds which he is running as part of an Amazon Prime show called I Bought A Farm (Blackball Media/PA)

Clarkson is also challenging the council’s move to shut down his restaurant on the same plot of land because he opened it allegedly without planning permission in July last year.

West Oxfordshire District Council said they put extra security measures in place for Tuesday’s hearing as a result of the threats.

The council said in a statement: “Unfortunately we have had to take safety precautions following a number of threats and abuse directed at councillors and local people since the airing of Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm.

“This has included death threats and as a result we have had to consider a range of safety measures to protect councillors, staff and residents.

“We understand people may not agree with decisions taken by the council but there is no place for threatening or abusive behaviour.

“It damages the democratic process when people feel intimidated and do not feel safe to express the opinions they are entitled to.”

A council spokesperson added that at least one of the threats has been reported to Thames Valley Police.

Clarkson’s Farm
Customers queue for Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop near Chadlington in Oxfordshire during the opening weekend of the shop following its winter closure in February 2023 (Gareth Fuller/PA).

WODC took action against Clarkson’s restaurant in August saying in its enforcement notice that the “nature, scale and siting” of the restaurant on his farm was “incompatible with its open countryside location” in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It then ordered closure of the restaurant or anything selling food that will be consumed on the farm, along with removal of the dining tables, chairs, parasols, picnic tables, and mobile toilet.

Agents working on behalf of Clarkson say they are not in breach of planning laws, claiming that the council’s decision is “excessive”.

The John Phillips Planning Consultancy wrote in their September 9 appeal against the enforcement notice that existing planning permission gives them the right to use the farm as a restaurant, and there has been no “material change” to the land.

