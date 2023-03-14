Camilla meets young ballet dancer set to star in Disney documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Camilla meets young ballet dancer set to star in Disney documentary

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 2.34pm Updated: March 14 2023, 6.03pm
The Queen Consort meets Nigerian dancer Anthony Madu at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham (Frank Augstein/PA)
The Queen Consort meets Nigerian dancer Anthony Madu at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Queen Consort has wished “good luck” to a young dancer whose dreams of becoming a ballet star went viral and will now be made into a Disney documentary.

Camilla met Anthony Madu when she visited the ballet school which offered him a scholarship after a 44-second video posted online in 2020 of him pirouetting in the rain was watched more than 16 million times.

The 13-year-old, from Nigeria, is now in his second year at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, which is celebrating its centenary and has the Queen Consort as its patron.

Royal visit to the West Midlands
The Queen Consort met students during a visit to the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham, of which she is patron, to celebrate its centenary (Frank Augstein/PA)

Camilla visited the school to mark the milestone and meet the schoolboy, who has grown a few inches and now has more of an English accent since his story won the hearts of social media users.

When she asked Anthony if he had always loved dancing, he replied “Yes, since I was five years old.

Camilla replied: “It gets to grips with you, you can’t let it go – good luck.”

Disney announced in September that it would be making a documentary about the youngster, whose family live on the edge of Nigerian capital Lagos. He had little formal training before arriving in the UK but showed great talent.

Royal visit to the West Midlands
Nigerian dancer Anthony Madu won a scholarship to Elmhurst Ballet School after a video of him dancing in Lagos went viral (Frank Augstein/PA)

Speaking after Camilla’s visit, Anthony said of Elmhurst: “My dancing’s going well, it’s really, really great, and I’m really enjoying it.”

He said he is adapting to life in the UK but is struggling a little with the weather.

“It’s still quite cold,” he said.

Talking about his journey, he added: “I just hope that younger dancers from anywhere around the world… I just hope to inspire them to pursue their dreams and never give up.”

Royal visit to the West Midlands
The Queen Consort with Carlos Acosta, left, artistic director of Birmingham Royal Ballet (Frank Augstein/PA)

Carlos Acosta, artistic director of Birmingham Royal Ballet, joined Camilla for the visit and later described how the schoolboy’s journey mirrored his own from Cuba to Europe to study dance.

Acosta, who is the vice-president of the ballet school and for 17 years was principal guest dancer with the Royal Ballet, said: “The opportunities facing Anthony are exactly what I faced when I first arrived in Italy at the age of 16 and then after in London at the age of 18.

“It’s a whole adaptation process that could be very choking at times, but he’s been very well nurtured here and is being well cared for by teachers who understand how very hard it is for him, but I think eventually it will make him stronger in every way.”

During the visit the Queen Consort saw a series of performances by pupils from all year groups at the ballet school which caters for boarding and day students.

Royal visit to the West Midlands
The Queen Consort unveils a plaque marking the school’s centenary (Frank Augstein/PA)

In an impromptu speech, she praised the ability of dancers after told how she has joined Silver Swans, classes for elderly ballet dancers run by the Royal Academy of Dance.

She said: “Every time I come here, I never cease to be impressed by the students; it’s the discipline, it’s the manners and the pleasure that you all give everything.

“Speaking from an ancient Silver Swan, who took up ballet very, very late in life, I just had no idea quite how difficult it was.

“So when I go and see a performance now, I just sit and study all the movements and think ‘I don’t know how anybody does it’.”

Later, Camilla visited Telford where she toured Southwater One Library to thank staff and local outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.

When the Queen Consort was introduced to staff from Maninplace, which provides support for the homeless in the Shropshire borough of Telford and Wrekin, she could be heard remarking how their work was “so important”.

The charity’s chief executive, Alan Olver, said he had given her a brief outline of what they do, and added: “It is good to be able to raise the profile of what we do.”

He added: “I don’t think the understanding of what homelessness is about is clear in people’s minds. People have stereotypes, when they are human beings at the end of the day who have found themselves in the situation they are in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Bookmakers robbery Picture shows; Anthony Bradburn. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Punter robbed Dundee bookies with handwritten note on betting slip
3
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
4
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor
5
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious A92 crash between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
8
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
9
The two cars crashed on Arbroath Road in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid
Police hunt for driver who fled two-car crash in Dundee
10
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plea for more CPR training after Dundee cardiac arrest death
2

More from The Courier

The Queen Consort meets Nigerian dancer Anthony Madu at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham (Frank Augstein/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Police stand-off and football chat
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
Holy Goat Brewing co-founder James Scanlan and a range of colourful beers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Holy Goat Brewing: A beer pilgrimage from Dundee across the world
To go with story by Derek Healey. SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
LISTEN: One of these three candidates will be first minister - what's their vision…
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni believes he can help Arbroath stay up. Image: SNS
VIDEO: Yasin Ben El-Mhanni says postive energy from Arbroath fans can help Angus side…
Old Bank Dentist in Tayport, Fife
Tayport patients face trip to Cupar or Dundee to see dentist as practice closes
New Thorntons solicitors Aimee Young, Lauren McIntosh, Claudine Tumangan, Colin Graham, Millie Griffiths and James Martin.
Dundee law firm signals 'growth ambitions' in Tayside and Fife with new staff
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented