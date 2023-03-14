Duchess of York reflects on Harry and Meghan’s decisions with ‘no judgment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duchess of York reflects on Harry and Meghan’s decisions with ‘no judgment’

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 2.52pm Updated: March 14 2023, 3.10pm
The Duchess of York (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Duchess of York (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sarah, the Duchess of York, said she would not judge the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to move to the US and publicise their lives.

The couple quit as senior working royals in 2020 in favour of more freedom and the ability to earn their own money in the US, before giving a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

A controversial six-part Netflix series titled Harry & Meghan was released in December 2022 before Harry’s memoir titled Spare, which also contained a string of revelations, was published in January.

Harry and Meghan call daughter Princess Lilibet
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)

Sarah, who is affectionately known as Fergie, related her own experience of divorcing Andrew, the Duke of York in 1996 and giving an interview to Winfrey declaring that royal life was “not a fairy tale”.

She told the PA news agency: “I divorced, went to America, wrote a book, went on Oprah and did 12 years as the longest-running spokesperson of Weight Watchers.

“I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can’t thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me.

“So, I believe very strongly that I have absolutely no judgment on any other person’s life, and I look at how much she (Meghan) loves him (Harry) and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before.

“That’s how I look at it.”

Paul Burrell legal action
Diana, Princess of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The charity founder and author, 63, also spoke about Harry and Meghan’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and Harry’s mum, Diana, the Princess of Wales, who died in August 1997.

She said: “The most important thing is that the sun will come up tomorrow and the day will move on.

“The most important thing is, Diana would be so very proud of Archie and Lili. She would have adored every moment of it.”

Sarah has most recently co-written her second historical romantic novel co-authored with Marguerite Kaye, who has written more than 50 Mills & Boon books, which will be published on March 30.

A Most Intriguing Lady is inspired by Sarah’s relative Lady Mary Montagu Douglas Scott, who in the fictional tale is born into the highest society, fighting to define her place in life.

2

