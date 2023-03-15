JK Rowling: I knew views on trans issues would make Potter fans deeply unhappy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

JK Rowling: I knew views on trans issues would make Potter fans deeply unhappy

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 3.52am
JK Rowling: I knew views on trans issues would make Potter fans deeply unhappy (Yui Mok/PA)
JK Rowling: I knew views on trans issues would make Potter fans deeply unhappy (Yui Mok/PA)

JK Rowling says she “absolutely knew” that her comments and views on transgender issues would make Harry Potter fans “deeply unhappy”.

The world famous author said despite an enormous backlash to a tweet made in 2019, there were “a tonne of Potter fans that were grateful that I said what I said”.

Rowling has previously been criticised for her staunch views on gender identity, explaining that she was partly motivated to speak out because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault, but has strongly denied accusations of transphobia.

Speaking on the latest episode of the podcast The Witch Trials Of JK Rowling, she addressed a tweet she had made in 2019, in which she expressed support for tax expert Maya Forstater, and the resulting fallout.

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 UK Film Premiere – London
The Harry Potter author said despite enormous backlash to her comments, there had been ‘a tonne of fans that were grateful that I said what I said’ (PA)

Forstater lost her job over her own tweets made about transgender people, and later took the case to an employment tribunal on the grounds that her dismissal constituted discrimination against her beliefs.

At the time, Rowling tweeted: “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security.

“But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

Speaking on the podcast Rowling admitted it would have been “easier” to not wade in on the debate.

“When I first became interested and then deeply troubled by what I saw as a cultural movement that was liberal in its methods and was very questionable in its ideas, I absolutely knew that if I spoke out, many folks would be deeply unhappy with me,” she said.

“I knew that because I knew… that they believe they were living the values that I had espoused in those books. I could tell that they believed they were fighting for underdogs and difference and fairness.

“And I thought it would be easier not to, you know, that this could be really bad. And honestly, it has been bad personally, it has not been fun.

“I have been scared at times for my own safety, and overwhelmingly for my family’s safety.”

She added: “Time will tell whether I’ve got this wrong. I can only say that I’ve thought about it deeply and hard and long. And I’ve listened, I promise, to the other side.

“And I believe, absolutely, that there is something dangerous about this movement, and it must be challenged.”

Rowling said she had been “considerate enough” to inform her management team that she was about to post her initial tweet “because I knew it’s going to cause a massive storm”.

Following the online post the author received thousands of replies from fans expressing their disappointment and disgust in her.

Stars of the Harry Potter franchise – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – also spoke out publicly in opposition to her views on gender.

“I’m constantly told that I have betrayed my own books, but my position is that I’m absolutely upholding the positions that I took in Potter,” Rowling said.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows premiere – London
Harry Potter star Emma Watson (left) was one of the famous faces who spoke out publicly in opposition to her views on gender (PA)

“My position is that this activist movement in the form that it’s currently taking, echoes the very thing that I was warning against in Harry Potter.”

She added: “But at the same time, I have to tell you, a tonne of Potter fans were still with me.

“In fact, a tonne of Potter fans are grateful that I said what I said.”

She added that the lack of willingness by many to engage with her on the issue as “intellectually incredibly cowardly”.

“I am fighting what I see, as a powerful, insidious misogynistic movement that I think has gained huge purchase in very influential areas of society. I do not see this particular movement as either benign or powerless,” she said.

“So I’m afraid I stand with the women who are fighting to be heard against threat of loss of livelihood and threats to their personal safety.”

Rowling previously said that she had agreed to take part in the podcast after being approached by author and activist Megan Phelps-Roper.

She said she thought that she and Phelps-Roper, a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church, could have a “real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
3
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
11
3
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing. Image: Matteo Bell
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Two people treated for smoke inhalation as firefighters battle Dundee house blaze for seven…
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving trial Picture shows; Kevin Martin. Livingston Sheriff Court. Vic Rodrick Date; 14/03/2023
Dundee driver acquitted of endangering two men during caravan feud
6
Fife barber Cammy Barnes (front right) is cutting the Scotland rugby team's hair then performing at Murrayfield ahead of the Six Nations Italy clash. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife’s singing barber ‘more nervous’ about cutting Scotland rugby team’s hair than his pre-match…
7
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug supply Picture shows; Daniel Hanley. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 14/03/2023
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda

More from The Courier

Mike Soutar The Apprentice
Mike Soutar: 10 interesting facts about Dundee businessman starring on The Apprentice
The Ford Focus ST. Image: Ford.
Road Test: Ford Focus ST still one of the top hot hatches
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC's most viewed properties in Tayside for February
The 80s-themed spin class at The Shed. Picture: Chris Sumner.
The Shed: Disco time at 80s-themed spin class at rural fitness facility
Queen's Park lead the way in the Championship ahead of Dundee. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee playing catch-up - Queen's Park have title chase advantage
Dan Phillips saw red but Loick Ayina escaped with yellow. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driving Picture shows; Byron Phipson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Drunk driver rolled minibus on Fife country road
Jimmy and Helen Wilkie pictured in happier times before her disappearance. Image: DC Thomson.
The razorblade detective and the loose end in the case of murdered Dundee mum
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Monifieth community hub a step closer after Blue Seaway plans sail through
Liz's grandsons Matt and Adam Wood, son-in-law Grahame Wood, daughter Suzie Wood and husband Brian Forsyth at the VAA ceremony. Image: VAA/Julie Bell
People's champion Liz honoured in poignant Voluntary Action Angus ceremony

Editor's Picks

Most Commented