Zelensky thanks British journalists for ‘vital support’ in war against Russia

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 5.22pm Updated: March 15 2023, 6.06pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed representatives of the British media (PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed representatives of the British media (PA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country “needs the world’s attention even more than before” as he thanked British journalists for their “vital support” in the war against Russia.

In a keynote address to the Society of Editors Media Freedom Conference in London on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky urged more reporters to travel to the country to “spread the truth about the Russian aggression, support our defence, and give Ukrainian life worth”.

He told representatives of the British media that the country had issued over 15,000 accreditations to foreign journalists since the beginning of the conflict.

Speaking in a pre-recorded address, Mr Zelensky said: “Now that Russia’s full-scale war has been going on more than a year, Ukraine needs the world’s attention even more than before.

“Life as such, needs the attention of the world – the attention of journalists and policy makers, public leaders and every community, every nation that values freedom.

“Now more than ever, your ability is needed to bring words to life.”

Mr Zelensky said he had opened up Ukraine to the “maximum number eyes” for the “world to see” what was happening during the conflict.

The Ukrainian president said he wanted the world to know about “every crime committed by the Russian occupiers of the Ukrainian soil so it does not pass without a trace.”

He continued: “This is needed for Ukraine to say we can win, for Ukrainians to say we can restore justice.

“So that the terrorist state feels that it will be punished, so that our partners in the world hear that Ukraine is grateful for the support and help, and so that the world knows, thanks to the fact that you friends support Ukraine today, life will gain protection for generations to come.

“No one potential aggressor in the world will ever dare to start another similar war if the story of the Ukrainian victory will be heard globally, if responsibility for war crimes against Ukrainians becomes inevitable for any of the Russians – from the top to the mere performers – and if the Ukrainian land emerges from the ruins of the war.

“For all this, the truth is important.

“So I urge you to come to Ukraine, and spread the truth about the Russian aggression, support our defence, and give Ukrainian life worth.

“Thanks to all of you, dear British, for your vital support. Glory to all while fighting for freedom. Slava Ukraini.”

