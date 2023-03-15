William discusses Diana’s influence in Red Nose Day homelessness campaign video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William discusses Diana’s influence in Red Nose Day homelessness campaign video

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 6.18pm
William features in a video appeal in which he meets people receiving help from charities supported by Comic Relief (Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief/PA)
William features in a video appeal in which he meets people receiving help from charities supported by Comic Relief (Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief/PA)

The Prince of Wales has said he feels “glad” his mother introduced him to the cause of homelessness from a young age while recording a podcast with two people with firsthand experience of the issue.

The royal said he thought Diana, Princess of Wales would be “disappointed” more progress had not been made in tackling the problem during the intervening years.

He features in a video appeal recorded for this year’s Red Nose Day in which he meets people receiving help from charities supported by Comic Relief.

For the film, which will air in full during the TV broadcast on Friday evening, he visited Groundswell, a homelessness organisation, where he met Nawshin and Miles.

They recorded a podcast as part of Groundswell’s Listen Up! Project, in which they shared “personal experiences, discussed harmful misconceptions and explored what more needs to be done”.

William also spoke about where his passion for the issue comes from.

William speaks with Nawshin and Miles who have experienced homelessness and received help through the charity Groundswell (Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief/PA)

In the full film, he says: “My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I’m really glad she did.

“I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it.”

Sitting down opposite Nawshin and Miles for the podcast recording, he tells them: “I am here really to learn a bit more from you both, to hear a bit more about your lived experience of homelessness.”

Miles tells him that homelessness “is about not having a safe space – it’s a very isolating life”.

He adds: “You exist, you don’t live. Groundswell helps to give a voice to people who have experienced homelessness.

“People who experience homelessness have solutions if you just ask them – they know what needs changing.”

Nawshin adds: “I didn’t have a choice but to leave home – I had a lot of childhood trauma and circumstances happened around me that were out of my control.

“Coming to Groundswell and being supported to share my story has really helped me. It is powerful for people to actually listen.”

Comic Relief has supported homelessness projects since 1988, and over the past two years its funding has helped to support more than 31,000 people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “We believe those who are closest to the issues have the best solutions and we’re proud to be supporting Groundswell’s important work to enable people facing such difficulties to not only be heard but be part of finding new ways to tackle homelessness.

“Our huge thanks go to Prince William, Nawshin and Miles for helping to raise awareness of this worsening issue and raise much-needed funds at such a crucial time.”

Red Nose Day night of TV airs on Friday March 17 from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

