Blind teenager awarded performance of the night during The Piano grand final

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 10.48pm Updated: March 15 2023, 11.08pm
Lucy on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the final of The Piano (Channel 4/PA)

Lucy, a 13-year-old blind pianist from West Yorkshire, has been awarded performance of the night during the final of The Piano.

The Channel 4 series saw singer-songwriter Mika, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and presenter Claudia Winkleman hunt for Britain’s most talented undiscovered pianists.

Following her win, Lucy’s mother Candice said: “I am beyond proud of my little girl, beyond proud.”

During the grand final, four pianists, who were discovered while playing on public pianos in some of Britain’s busiest train stations, took to the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall to perform for a live audience.

Lucy took to the stage with her music teacher Daniel, who she began working with at the age of three through musical charity The Amber Trust, to perform Debussy’s Arabesque no.1.

Ahead of announcing Lucy as the performer of the night, Mika said: “It was about just highlighting if something extraordinary was to happen – something that no one would forget, no one on this stage but also no one in the audience.

“And that happened.

“So we have chosen the person, and that person is…”

Lang Lang then announced Lucy’s name to the audience.

Lucy was joined in the final by 25-year-old Jay, from the Isle of Wight, 27-year-old Sean, from Edinburgh, and Danny, 26, from Manchester.

Jay, who was discovered at King’s Cross St Pancras Station in London, opened the show with a performance of his self-composed track titled A Heart That’s Cold.

Sean, who was discovered at Glasgow Central Station, also played an original track entitled Meet Machine.

Danny closed the evening with a self-written track titled Learn To Live, which explored losing his father to suicide at nine years old.

Following the performances, Mika and Lang Lang revealed they would also be giving each of the finalists a piano.

