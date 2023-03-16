Glasgow Film Festival branded ‘magical’ success by organisers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glasgow Film Festival branded ‘magical’ success by organisers

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 12.04am
James Cosmo was among those who attended the festival (Emma Lawson/PA)
James Cosmo was among those who attended the festival (Emma Lawson/PA)

Organisers are celebrating the success of a “magical” Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) which saw admissions rise 25% compared to the previous year.

GFF, which took place over 12 days and finished on Sunday, welcomed hundreds of delegates from around the UK at several venues around Glasgow, bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels.

The festival reported a 25% increase in admissions compared to last year, with three special event screenings – the first since the 2020 festival – selling out.

Around 33,667 people attended 295 film screenings and events from March 1 to 12.

Glasgow Film Festival
Actress Joely Richardson at the premiere of Little Bone Lodge at the Glasgow Film Festival (Eoin Carey/Glasgow Film Festival/PA)

Stars including Emily Watson, James Cosmo, Alistair McGowan, Kelly Macdonald and Joely Richardson were among those who appeared on the red carpet during the festival.

Allison Gardner, GFF co-director, said: “GFF23 was magical, from the sold-out screenings to the warm and enthusiastic welcome our audiences gave the guests and filmmakers.

“Every year I am astounded at the support, loyalty and knowledge of those audiences who take a chance on the curated programme, but this year they were exceptionally generous and we were incredibly busy, with audiences up 25% on 2022 across a similar number of events.”

Watson, known for her roles in The Theory Of Everything, Anna Karenina and HBO series Chernobyl, attended to promote her new film God’s Creatures.

She said: “It feels so cool to be having the UK premiere of this movie, which is so special to me, here in this festival where it feels like there’s a young, modern, fresh feeling about interesting films.

“It’s places like this, where people come out arguing and talking about movies and having a communal experience, that are giving film life.”

Glasgow Film Festival
Emily Watson on the red carpet (Eoin Carey/Glasgow Film Festival/PA)

Oscar-winner Lee Grant, who was the subject of the festival retrospective Looking For America: The Films Of Lee Grant, said about GFF: “I am so grateful to the Glasgow Film Festival for showing my documentaries. I have no words to express the gratitude in my heart for your interest in the things that I am passionate about.”

The festival opened and closed with sold-out gala premieres of debut features directed by new UK female filmmakers – Adura Onashile’s Glasgow-shot Girl and Nida Manzoor’s Polite Society.

Allan Hunter, co-director of GFF who will now be retiring, said: “I think it’s fair to say the 2023 festival has been a triumph.

“The wide-ranging selection of films put together by the programming team met with such a fantastic response.

“I think it is the range of titles and the passionate programmers who champion them that make the festival so special.

“A packed industry programme also confirmed that Glasgow has become a massive, influential bridge between film watchers and filmmakers.”

