Big screens planned for people nationwide to watch coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Big screens planned for people nationwide to watch coronation

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 12.04am Updated: March 17 2023, 9.14am
The King and Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)
The King and Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)

Royal fans will be able to watch the King’s coronation on big screens across the country.

More than 30 screens will be erected in cities and towns around the UK ahead of Charles being crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey during a ceremony televised around the world.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May.

Coronation Big Lunch
Charles and Camilla at a Big Jubilee Lunch event (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”

Confirmed sites include Cardiff Castle, Belfast City Hall, Piece Hall in Halifax, Jubilee Square in Brighton and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has made more than £1 million available for the screens.

Coronation celebrations are planned over an extended Bank Holiday weekend with “global music icons and contemporary stars” due at Windsor Castle for a concert on Sunday, televised live by the BBC.

Commonwealth day 2023
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned on May 6 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

That day, people are being invited to gather for a “coronation big lunch” overseen and organised by the Big Lunch team at the Eden Project. The Queen Consort has been patron of the Big Lunch since 2013.

Monday, a bank holiday, has been set aside for volunteering and is being billed as “the big help out”.

Organised by the Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as the Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK, the big help out aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Broughty Ferry RNLI Picture shows; David Wightman. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by DCT Staff Date; Unknown
Broughty Ferry lifeboatman crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
the view glasgow gig show
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented