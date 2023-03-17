Plans to scrap BBC Singers sends ‘incredibly bleak message’ – letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Plans to scrap BBC Singers sends ‘incredibly bleak message’ – letter

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 1.38am
Plans to scrap BBC Singers sends ‘incredibly bleak message’ – letter (Ian West/PA)
Plans to scrap BBC Singers sends ‘incredibly bleak message’ – letter (Ian West/PA)

Senior members of the UK choral industry say proposals to scrap BBC Singers sends “an incredibly bleak message to those considering entering the profession”.

A letter published in The Times, and signed by representatives of the UK’s freelance professional choral ensembles, said the decision was “a huge false economy”.

The decision to close the BBC Singers, announced last week, would result in the loss of 20 posts, the BBC previously confirmed.

The corporation has also announced plans to reduce salaried orchestral posts across the BBC English Orchestras by around 20%.

The signatories said they and other members were “united in our utter dismay” at the planned disbandment of the UK’s only full-time professional chamber choir.

“This decision is indicative of the persistent devaluation of choral music and the nation’s rich and excellent choral heritage,” the letter stated.

“In Germany there are seven radio choirs, but the BBC, which rightly prides itself on being a world-leader, is proposing to axe the UK’s only one.”

The letter continued: “The BBC Singers has an incredible record of introducing a wide range of people, including new generations of children, to the life-enhancing benefits of choral singing.

Lloyd Coleman and Raymond Yui
Lloyd Coleman and composer Raymond Yui (The Ivors Academy/PA)

“On stretched and precarious budgets it is difficult for many freelance ensembles to match the BBC’s output in this area. We are immeasurably stronger together.

“Our internationally revered choral sector operates within a fragile and interdependent ecology, with professional singers gaining experience and employment opportunities across the different ensembles.

“The BBC Singers is a critical part of that, and this decision sends an incredibly bleak message to those considering entering the profession.

“While we recognise the financial pressures the BBC faces, this decision is a huge false economy.”

The letter in The Times is the latest appeal to the BBC to reconsider its decision.

Earlier this week, the chair of the Ivors Academy Classical Council, Lloyd Coleman, urged the BBC to re-think proposed cuts to classical music performing groups and warned of the consequences for the future of music.

Mr Coleman’s letter was signed by 462 musicians showing their support for the BBC Singers and performers affected by the proposed cuts.

The BBC previously said the plans follow a 2022 review looking at the classical sector and its role within it – and forms part of a new strategy for classical music which “prioritises quality, agility and impact”.

The move is part of a plan “to invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK” and launch a choral development programme for new talent, the broadcaster said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Gavin Harper. Perthshire plant hire firm places record ?87.5m machinery order Picture shows; Morris Leslie and JCB Sales managing director Marco Bersellini. Unknown. Supplied by JCB Date; Unknown
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Perth Leisure Centre put forward for listing. Picture shows; Perth Leisure Centre. Perth. Supplied by Live Active Perth Date; Unknown
Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a…
3
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
4
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
2
5
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
20
6
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
7
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
8
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
10
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Mydentist dental practice in Fintry is closing on March 31 Picture shows; Mydentist dental practice in Fintry. Fintry, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 17/03/2023
Dundee dental practice to close by end of month
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Jonathan Methven. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 17/03/2023
'Belittling' Fife abuser told ex she 'looked like dead body'
The filming of scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
PICTURES: Love is in the air as filming for The Crown continues in St…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Broughty Ferry RNLI Picture shows; David Wightman. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by DCT Staff Date; Unknown
Broughty Ferry lifeboatman crashed into parked car while over drink-drive limit
the view glasgow gig show
Dates confirmed as The View star Kyle Falconer brings new musical to Dundee
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Man, 49, taken to hospital after serious assault in Perth
Snoop Dogg and Ross Ainslie at Glasgow Airport. Image: Rap Marathon
Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland by Perthshire piper
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby will compete at the World Championships next week. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu March 11, Mother's Day breakfasts Picture shows; Middle Eastern shakshuka / bacon and egg pots. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented