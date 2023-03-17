Activist on trial after repeatedly trying to talk to Sir David Attenborough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Activist on trial after repeatedly trying to talk to Sir David Attenborough

By Press Association
March 17 2023, 1.57pm Updated: March 17 2023, 2.17pm
Emma Smart is on trial in Dorset (Insulate Britain/PA)
Emma Smart is on trial in Dorset (Insulate Britain/PA)

A climate activist was arrested after she repeatedly tried to get in to an upmarket seaside restaurant to speak to Sir David Attenborough, a district judge has heard.

Poole Magistrates’ Court was shown body-worn police camera footage of how Emma Smart, 45, refused to leave the shop under the Catch at The Old Fishmarket restaurant in Weymouth, Dorset, in November last year.

The district judge watched on Friday as the footage showed the restaurant manager explaining to two police officers that Smart was demanding to speak to the veteran broadcaster, who was eating upstairs with his production team, and had refused to leave the shop.

After asking the defendant several times to leave and discussing the situation with her, the two officers eventually dragged the uncooperative Smart from the premises with the help of the manager.

Sir David Attenborough comments
Sir David Attenborough was eating in the restaurant, the trial heard (Victoria Jones/PA)

Outside, the footage showed Smart continuing to shout up at the restaurant from the pavement.

She shouts: “David Attenborough, my name is Emma Smart. I’m a scientist. I’m a biologist.

“Please come and speak with me. Just five minutes.”

Smart continues: “David, I wrote to you from prison. There are 35 climate activists in prison right now. Please stand up for us. Please support us.”

As she continues to shout up at the building, the defendant says: “I’ve looked up to you and listened to you my entire life.

“Please listen to me now.”

She says: “Our nature is in crisis. We are in danger of losing everything. They are coming to arrest me. You can stop that.”

The footage shows the officers eventually issuing Smart with a dispersal order telling her to leave the town centre.

They then arrest her for refusing to comply.

On Friday, Smart went on trial accused of failing to comply with a Section 35 dispersal order, which she denies.

Defending herself, she questioned Pc Callum Hall, whose body-worn camera footage was shown in court.

She asked the officer if he thought she was a threat to Sir David.

Pc Hall replied: “Potentially, yes. You continued to shout and didn’t listen to what we said.

“I didn’t know what your intentions were.”

As he left the witness box, Smart, of Rodwell Street, Weymouth, said to the officer: “I apologise. But I’m doing this for you too, actually.”

She was refused permission to call Sir David as a witness at a previous hearing.

Smart was jailed for four months in November 2021 after an Insulate Britain climate protest.

The trial will continue on Friday afternoon.

