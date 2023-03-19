Gary Lineker to miss FA Cup coverage as he is ‘silenced by nasty cold’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Lineker to miss FA Cup coverage as he is ‘silenced by nasty cold’

By Press Association
March 19 2023, 11.44am Updated: March 19 2023, 12.33pm
Gary Lineker has cancelled his appearance on Match Of The Day Live due to illness (Danny Lawson/PA)
Gary Lineker has cancelled his appearance on Match Of The Day Live due to illness (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gary Lineker has cancelled his appearance on Match Of The Day Live due to illness, BBC Sport has said.

Lineker returned to presenting duties on Saturday after he was taken off air by the broadcaster last weekend over his comments comparing the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany.

Former England player and presenter Alex Scott will be hosting the coverage of Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final between Brighton & Hove Albion and Grimsby Town on BBC One from 1.50pm instead.

A post by BBC Sport on Twitter said: “Due to illness, we’ve got a line-up change… As viewers will have noticed yesterday, Gary Lineker was struggling with his voice and unfortunately it has deteriorated overnight.”

Following the announcement, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been silenced… literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at @OfficialBHAFC this afternoon.”

As he returned on-air on Saturday, he had told fellow England footballers-turned-pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards that it was “great to be here”.

He also posted a photo of himself at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and told his Twitter followers: “Ah the joys of being allowed to stick to football.”

Meanwhile, a refugee who lived with Lineker for 20 days while studying a law course spoke about his relationship with the 62-year-old former England striker.

Rasheed Baluch, from the mountainous Balochistan region which straddles Pakistan and Iran, told the Sunday Mirror the presenter is “friendly and open-minded” and loved hearing his story and listened “attentively”.

He added: “Although Gary is a star, he leads a simple life. He is never proud of his status. He is a very sympathetic, caring and human-loving man. He gave me an Oyster card which contained £100 top-up for my transport to university.”

Lineker responded on Twitter, writing: “Ah Rasheed, how sweet of you.”

Mr Baluch was welcomed to the presenter’s Surrey property through Refugees At Home, before the former lawyer went on to stay with the charity’s co-founder Sara Nathan and then later found a place on his own.

He also said during the interview that the backlash against Lineker was “unfair”.

Lineker’s agent Jon Holmes also said in The New Stateman this week that his client has a “passionate interest in refugees and immigration” and he thought he had “special agreement” with BBC director-general Tim Davie to “tweet about these issues”.

Manchester City v Burnley – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Etihad Stadium
Gary Lineker, right, with fellow pundit Alan Shearer on Match Of The Day (Martin Rickett/PA)

He also highlighted Lineker was not a political pundit and “assiduously avoids” taking part in on-air political programmes.

On Monday, Mr Davie said in a statement the corporation has commissioned an independent review of its social media guidelines, particularly for freelancers.

He also apologised for what he acknowledged had been “a difficult period” after BBC Sport staff and commentators walked out in support of Lineker, with highlight shows significantly shorter than usual and aired without presentation or commentary last weekend.

He also described the BBC’s commitment to freedom of expression and impartiality as a “difficult balancing act”.

Mr Davie added: “The potential confusion caused by the grey areas of the BBC’s social media guidance that was introduced in 2020 is recognised. I want to get matters resolved and our sport content back on air.”

