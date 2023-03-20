Persian artist says London exhibit dedicated to ‘all the brave women’ in Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Persian artist says London exhibit dedicated to ‘all the brave women’ in Iran

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 12.04am
(from left to right) Raoof Haghighi’s drawings called ‘Just Take them and leave me alone’ and ‘women life freedom’ (Raoof Haghighi)
An Iranian artist whose drawing of a woman without breasts and a groin went viral is to dedicate his upcoming London exhibit to “all the brave women” fighting for their rights in his country of birth, including murdered Mahsa Amini.

Forty-six-year-old Raoof Haghighi, who has lived in the UK since 2009, is to showcase some of his “favourite surreal and hyperrealistic portraits and drawings” in mid-April as part of solo exhibit Painting is Like Breathing for Me.

Man wearing glasses and looking into the distance
Portrait of my father (Raoof Haghighi)

Mr Haghighi, who lives in Reading and was raised in a family of eight artists under authoritarian regime in Shiraz, Iran, told the PA news agency: “Being born in an artistic family was really helpful for my own journey into, and relationship with, art.

“Obviously I learned so many things from my father and my siblings. It proved to be very useful to have talented and artistic people to provide constructive criticism of my work.

“This proved to be invaluable as I started my own art journey.”

He said that the biggest aim for his exhibit is to “inspire people and hope they can enjoy seeing my creative process”, as well as shining a light on the severely restricted rights women in Iran have.

“I want to dedicate some of the drawings to all the brave women in Iran who are currently fighting for their freedom, and hopefully one day in the near future people can live freely”, Mr Haghighi added.

One of the exhibit’s standout drawings, called Just Take Them and Leave Me Alone, touched many social media users, garnering more than 36,000 likes on Instagram, and over 2.6 thousand comments on Reddit, as well as being shared 40,000 times on Facebook in 2021.

Drawing of woman standing, with her breasts and groin detached from her body and lying on the floor
Just Take them and leave me alone (Raoof Haghighi)

It depicts a woman standing, with her breasts and groin detached from her body and lying on the ground.

“I never thought it will touch so many people around the world”, Mr Haghighi said about the drawing which took roughly five hours to create.

“So when I checked my social media accounts following the release of this drawing, I was very shocked to discover that it had been shared millions of times.”

Some of the comments included “this is haunting” and “being reduced on your superficial sexual characteristics is sad, you are more than just appearance of skin, muscles and forms of your body”.

Mr Haghighi added that he wanted people to interpret the piece – as well as his other work – in their own personal way.

He said: “Many women related to this particular piece because of what they themselves have gone through life, and this can vary from experiences of gender-based violence to even going through cancer.

“In general I like to people have their own interpretation about art.

“What I like about art is that it can affect each person differently because of their own background and life experience. The same piece of art can yield a completely different experience, for instance something positive can be negatively construed by some and vice versa.”

Other work in the exhibit include a series called Adam and Eve, which tries to “expose the hypocrisy of forced veils” by depicting different images of women, with one wearing a veil and covered up and others naked and with their hair flowing.

Woman covered with just her eyes showing and a man standing next to her naked
Adam and Eve (Raoof Haghighi)

Another drawing, called Women life freedom, is dedicated to 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was killed last September for allegedly violating Iran’s Islamic dress code, which requires women to wear a hijab.

It shows a woman’s loose hair turning into wings.

Woman flying with hair turning into wings
Women life freedom (Raoof Haghighi)

Countless protests over issues affecting women and girls – such as domestic violence, abortion and strict Islamic dress code laws – have taken place following the incident.

Mr Haghighi hopes to “surprise and shock” viewers with his collection.

Large woman standing and looking ahead, without any clothes on
Outcast (Raoof Haghighi)

“I am so delighted that I have the opportunity to showcase a selection of my favourite surreal and hyper-realistic portraits and drawings in my upcoming London solo art exhibition”, he said.

“I really enjoy creating an element of shock or surprise to the viewer, and sometimes I even surprise myself when I see the final product.”

The exhibit takes places from April 7 to April 16 from 10am to 9pm at the Osborne Studio Gallery in Belgravia, London.

