The 1975 and Jonas Brothers among star acts to play Radio 1’s Big Weekend

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 11.36am
The line-up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend has been announced (Ian West/PA)
The line-up for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend has been announced (Ian West/PA)

Radio 1’s Big Weekend is returning to Dundee with artists such as The 1975, Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne.

The festival takes place over three days at Camperdown Country Park between May 26 and 28 and more than 80,000 fans are expected to attend.

The full line-up for Saturday has now been unveiled with the Jonas Brothers and The 1975 headlining the main stage on Saturday with the Jonas Brothers opening and The 1975 closing.

Other acts on the Saturday include: Jess Glynne, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and Joel Corry.

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2019 – Wembley Stadium
The Jonas Brothers have been announced as one of the top acts for Radio 1's Big Weekend (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Jonas Brothers said: “We can’t wait to perform in Scotland for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023.

“We’re excited to play your favourite songs as well as some new music. There are going to be some great artists there. It’s going to be epic.”

Thirty Seconds to Mars also said they were “excited to join the madness” in Dundee and said they may have “a few surprises” for fans.

The BBC is working closely with Dundee City Council to plan the event.

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023 Saturday
Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2023 line up (Handout/PA)

Tickets will be geographically weighted as with previous years, with 90% of tickets going to Dundee residents and people living in Scotland, while the rest will be available for those in the UK.

The event often sells out in minutes with a huge demand for tickets.

Acts announced previously include Lewis Capaldi, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan.

Radio 1 will broadcast live from the festival site across the weekend with performances and tracks available live and on demand on Radio One’s iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.

