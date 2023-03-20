Ocean Colour Scene promise ‘something special’ as they announce new tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ocean Colour Scene promise ‘something special’ as they announce new tour

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 4.52pm
Ocean Colour in 2023 (Brian Sweeney/PA)
Ocean Colour Scene have announced a 13-date UK tour they say will give fans “some proper pre-Christmas partying”.

The Britpop-era band, formed in Birmingham in 1989, will begin the two-leg tour on August 18 at Dreamland in Margate and end it at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on December 18.

The tour also includes a date at London’s Eventim Apollo on December 16, as well as shows in Bristol, Sheffield, Liverpool and Halifax.

Isle of Wight Festival 2016
Ocean Colour Scene at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2016 (David Jensen/PA)

Frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison will perform hits from their biggest albums, including The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught The Train.

The band reached number one in 1997 with their third album Marchin’ Already.

Fowler said: “After starting with a short run of dates in the summer, it’s going to be great ending the year on the road with Ocean Colour Scene, playing all the hits and more for some proper pre-Christmas partying with our fans who are the best in the land.”

Guitarist Cradock said the shows felt like “the first proper tour Ocean Colour Scene have done in years”.

He added: “Last year we managed six dates because of the World Cup, and the year before Covid was still scaring people, so we are going to make it something special.

“Roll up, roll up for the magical OCS Tour.”

Drummer Harrison said: “Looking forward to seeing everyone on tour – and we’re very happy that the final night will take place in Glasgow, a city with whom Ocean Colour Scene has always had a very special relationship.”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday at www.oceancolourscene.com.

