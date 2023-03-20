Princess Royal visits Coronation Street to learn about acid attack storyline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Princess Royal visits Coronation Street to learn about acid attack storyline

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 6.29pm
Princess Anne visiting the set of Coronation Street (ITV/PA)
The Princess Royal has visited the set of Coronation Street to learn about the soap’s upcoming acid attack storyline.

Future episodes of the ITV programme will see Daisy Midgeley, played by Charlotte Jordan, become the victim of an acid attack at the hands of her stalker.

Anne visited ITV Studios on Monday and met members of the cast and production team involved with the storyline.

They have worked with The Katie Piper Foundation and Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI) – of which Anne is a patron – to ensure the episodes are accurate and authentic.

After viewing upcoming scenes, Anne met producer Iain MacLeod and cast members Jordan, Rob Mallard, Sally Ann Matthews and Andrew Still, who plays Daisy’s stalker Justin Rutherford.

Script writers, members of the story team and the make-up department also spoke with Anne during her visit.

Mr MacLeod and John Whiston, head of ITV in the North and managing director of continuing drama, led a guided tour of the Coronation Street set for the royal party.

Anne in the Rovers Return (ITV/PA)

Mr Whiston said: “Working with ASTI on this storyline has been invaluable to all of us.

“HRH’s patronage of the charity is clearly of huge importance to both Her Royal Highness and the charity and it was an absolute honour to have them join us at Coronation Street today.

“The visit gave both cast and colleagues the chance to discuss how they have worked together to create and portray such a delicate and important storyline, an opportunity none of us will forget.”

Acid attack survivor Sammear Hussein, Sharman Birtles, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, and Chris Boyes, mayor of Trafford, were also in attendance.

Anne on the Coronation Street set (ITV)

The storyline will see Daisy preparing for her wedding to Daniel Osbourne, played by Mallard, when she is subject to an attack by Justin at the Rovers Return Inn.

Before the attack Justin has been convinced he is in a relationship with Daisy.

His behaviour led to his arrest, but after being released on bail he is free to carry out the the acid attack on Daisy.

– Coronation Street will air the storyline on Monday March 27 on ITV1 and ITVX.

