Emily Maitlis: I pay my licence fee because I want the editorial independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Emily Maitlis: I pay my licence fee because I want the editorial independence

By Press Association
March 20 2023, 8.51pm
Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)
Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)

Emily Maitlis has said “I pay my licence fee because I want the editorial independence”.

The 52-year-old former Newsnight presenter was discussing the relationship between populism and the media during a talk as part of the Cambridge Festival on Monday.

During the online discussion, which was chaired by former head of news and current affairs at Channel 4 Dorothy Byrne, Maitlis said: “I think there has been this mistaken idea that… if you keep the government of the day happy, you’ll get more money in the licence fee.

“If you keep the press onside, you’ll get nice reviews.

“I think we’ve been through enough, we’ve had enough decades and enough rounds of the licence fee payments and all the rest of it to know that isn’t right.

“You can have a BBC which is very, very friendly towards the government of the day, and you see what happens when it gets to the licence fee settlement – they get a two-year freeze, no money, and they’re having to make fairly big drastic cuts and mergers and all the rest of it.

“And so actually just trying to separate out the money that comes from government and your editorial independence, because fundamentally, I pay my licence fee because I want the editorial independence.

“I want the broadcaster to do what it does best, which is create amazing programmes and report well and entertain well and inform well, and I don’t want to think, ‘oh they’re doing that because then they might get another 200 quid from whoever is in power’.

“So I think it’s about that recognition, more than anything else.”

Edinburgh TV Festival – Mactaggart Lecture
Emily Maitlis (Jane Barlow/PA)

Maitlis, who currently hosts The News Agents podcast alongside former BBC journalists Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, was asked by Byrne how she believes the BBC should respond to “attacks” on the corporation’s editorial output, to which she replied: “I think the BBC and its journalists do an incredible job, they really do an incredible job.

“And sometimes you need to be out to look back and say, you should just be really proud and really vocal about the extraordinary work you do.

“And sometimes it’s just about that. It’s about having the backbone to say, actually, I’m going to support those journalists, I think they’ve got this one right, I’m not going to demoralise them or undermine them or make them apologise and stuff.”

She added: “Sometimes at the BBC, we’ve failed to recognise that the people who are making the attacks are the people with invested commercial interests.

“If you’re being attacked by people who’d like to have your business or like to have your audience or like to be getting that money, then you have to look at it in a different way.

“It’s not the same as being rebuked by Ofcom or rebuked by a regulator. If you’re literally being undermined by your commercial rivals, then occasionally you should just be showing them the door and saying ‘thanks very much for your thoughts. I think we’re doing okay’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed.
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
2
Stuart Pirie measuring the pothole near Craichie in Angus. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole
3
3
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…
4
Perth ScotRail trains
Railway line between Dundee and Perth reopens after lorry crash
5
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
6
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
7
Paul Ferris attends a photocall for the new film The Wee Man in Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow. The film is about the life of former Glasgow gangster Paul Ferris who is played by Martin Compston. January 15 2013.
Jail for Fife man who pretended to be ex-gangster Paul Ferris
8
Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Maps.
Man, 40, found dead in Kirkcaldy
9
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks
10
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

More from The Courier

Calls for clarity over what went 'so terribly wrong' with dualling of A9
Ryan Edwards has been backed by Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards labelled a 'terrific defender' as Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin praises recalled…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson limped off at Partick Thistle. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee injuries mount with SEVEN first-teamers set to miss crunch Ayr clash plus doubts…
Nicky Clark is out for the season. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark out for 12 weeks but WILL be back for…
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Delays to trains heading to Dundee due to signalling fault in Fife
Steve Barron - Scottish Farmer Image: Food Standards Scotland (YouTube)
Farmers warn of lead poisoning danger
Emergency services on Marlee Court n Monday. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Man dies suddenly in Broughty Ferry house
Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)
Monday court round-up — Two-time dealer and pervert's bid to pervert justice
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Police probe break-in at Dundee school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented