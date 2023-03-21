Camilla shares love of poetry with children’s laureate Joseph Coelho

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla shares love of poetry with children’s laureate Joseph Coelho

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.04am
The Queen Consort with children’s laureate Joseph Coelho (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen Consort with children’s laureate Joseph Coelho (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen Consort has shared her love for poetry with poet and Waterstones children’s laureate Joseph Coelho to celebrate World Poetry Day.

Camilla met the performance poet, playwright and children’s author in the Clarence House library to discuss their mutual love of verse.

In a video of the conversation, shared by children’s reading charity BookTrust, Coelho asked Camilla if she enjoys reading poetry and for her thoughts on the power of reading poetry out loud.

She replied: “I think it’s wonderful. You know, it’s a hundred years back, but when I was at school, we had to learn things by heart.

“And you think, ‘Oh, goodness, I could never recite them now’. But little things you’ve learned as a child that you think are long forgotten, those suddenly pop up and suddenly these verses come back to get you.

“And I love reading poetry, but if you read it out loud, it takes on a different dimension.

“I love the rhythm of poetry. I love feeling you’re being taken along by a poem, that you’re almost in it.

“And I think as a child, you learn so much from poetry because such lines that go together, they sort of sink into your brain.”

During the conversation, which was organised by BookTrust, Coelho also spoke to Camilla about his Poetry Prompts campaign – which uses videos to help break down the barriers which often surround poetry and open it up to children from all backgrounds.

Joseph Coelho
Waterstones children’s laureate Joseph Coelho (David Bebber/PA)

While explaining Poetry Prompts to Camilla, Coelho said: “Every Monday we release a video to get kids writing, and I get kids saying to me, ‘Oh God, we wrote this poem and we’ve written this poem’.

“And they have their display boards up in the classroom because often writing, I think, for many children can be quite a scary prospect.

“And so if we can just try and enable them to see that actually putting pen to paper doesn’t have to be that scary.

“And I feel very passionately about letting kids know that they are writers, too, because once they realise that they are writers, then it gives them a new appreciation of the printed word, because their voices are valid and they start to explore and discover the voices of others.”

Camilla replied: “But I think with poetry, too, to get children writing poetry early is wonderful because to get them to be able to get the rhyming, getting the rhythm of poetry, it also gets some thinking in a different way, doesn’t it?”

They discussed how Coelho became a poet and the legacy he hopes to leave when his tenure as children’s laureate ends in 2024.

Coelho succeeded Dame Cressida Cowell last year.

Literature lover Camilla, who set up her own Reading Room online book club, is a passionate advocate of encouraging children to read.

She holds a number of patronages related to literature, including the BookTrust and the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize.

