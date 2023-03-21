Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie take to skies for second series of BBC drama Vigil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie take to skies for second series of BBC drama Vigil

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 12.00pm
Suranne Jones in Vigil (World Productions/BBC)
Suranne Jones in Vigil (World Productions/BBC)

British TV stars Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie will return for the second series of hit BBC drama Vigil with a new investigation into the world of the British air force.

The first series of the show, which came to a nail-biting conclusion in September 2021, saw Jones and Leslie as police detectives investigating a murder on a submarine. It became the UK’s most watched new drama since Bodyguard in 2018.

On Tuesday, the BBC announced the new six-part series will see DCI Amy Silva (Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Leslie) tasked with uncovering the cause of multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility.

Rose Leslie in series one of Vigil
Rose Leslie in series one of Vigil (Mark Mainz/World Productions/BBC)

The pair will enter the “hostile and closed ranks of the air force” and “face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future” alongside returning actor Gary Lewis as DS Colin Robertson, the broadcaster said.

Jones, who also stars in Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Vigil team again and continuing our story. We have brilliant new scripts and some amazing additions to the cast. Buckle up. It’s quite a ride.”

Leslie, famed for her role in Games Of Thrones alongside her husband Kit Harington, said: “I’m delighted to team up with Suranne again and continue Amy and Kirsten’s adventures through a second series of Vigil. Tom Edge has created another gripping case for us to grapple with in a whole new setting.”

Joining the show will be Romola Garai, Dougray Scott, Amir El-Masry and David Elliot, alongside Chris Jenks, Tommy Sim’aan, Oscar Salem, Jonathan Ajayi and Hiba Medina, all playing “key roles” across all six episodes, the BBC confirmed.

Becoming Elizabeth and The Hour star Garai said: “It’s a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series two and to be playing such a layered, complex character. I can only hope to do justice to the show’s continued fascinating, challenging and thrilling storytelling.”

Up Next Gala 2019 – London
Romola Garai will star in series two of Vigil (Ian West/PA)

Scott, who has appeared in TV series Crime and 2001 thriller Enigma, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Vigil series two – the first was so highly regarded and widely watched, and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with Tom Edge and Andy De Emmony. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie are great talents and I’m excited to be working with them.”

Series two will be directed by Andy De Emmony, produced by Marcus Wilson, and made by World Productions – behind hit shows Line Of Duty and Bodyguard.

Tom Edge, creator and writer of Vigil, said: “I’m delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre, and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure.

“World Productions have built a fantastic reputation for twisting, turning thrillers and this one corkscrews with the best of them.”

Meanwhile Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “Vigil series one took the country by storm, and I could not be more excited for BBC viewers to find out what comes next. With a highly original mystery and a richly fascinating new world for Silva and Longacre to explore, this is blockbuster television with brains as well as brawn.”

The second series of Vigil will begin filming in Scotland and Morocco in the spring, the BBC said.

