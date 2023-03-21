Novel inspired by pandemic worry wins Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Novel inspired by pandemic worry wins Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

By Press Association
March 21 2023, 8.03pm
(Mike Egerton/PA)
(Mike Egerton/PA)

Nadia Mikail has been named winner of the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize for her debut novel The Cats We Meet Along The Way, which was inspired by her experience of worrying about her family during the pandemic.

The young author, who is originally from Sarawak in Malaysia and currently studying law in London, was awarded a £5,000 prize and a commitment from the book retailer to support her writing career.

Set in Malaysia, her novel tells the story of Aisha who embarks on an eventful road trip with her family in a bid to find her estranged sister June as the world is due to end imminently.

(Waterstones/PA)

Mikail said: “I was really missing my family when I started writing this book, and constantly worrying about them during the pandemic, so I wrote it as sort of a worst-case scenario situation, like what would happen if the apocalypse was about to happen, and I was away from my loved ones.

“In the midst of trying to kind of work out those anxieties through writing, I realised the only thing we can do is care for the people we love every day and hope for a better future for them even when things seem hopeless.”

The Cats We Meet Along The Way also saw off competition from five other novels to also win in the older reader’s category.

Florentyna Martin, Waterstones head of children’s department, said: “In a phenomenal and tender debut, Nadia Mikail’s prose sparkles in the growing market for older readers.

“Booksellers were overwhelmed by the tenderness woven through each chapter; the moments of silence between the characters are as truthful and evocative as their conversations.

“Mikail has ultimately crafted a novel of hope, set against an eventful road trip, that encourages us to share stories and dreams.”

The Cats We Meet Along The Way (Waterstones/PA)

Now in its 19th year, the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize is voted for solely by booksellers.

Rachel, from Waterstones Canterbury, described The Cats We Meet Along The Way as a “stunning, gently moving read”.

Meanwhile, Charlie – from Waterstones Fareham – praised the tale as “life-affirming and heart-breaking” with “luscious and lyrical writing”.

MT Khan’s Nura And The Immortal Palace took home the prize in the young readers category.

A magical adventure rooted in Muslim culture and folklore, the story follows a young girl’s journey from modern-day Pakistan into an underground world where trickster jinns hold sway.

Kim Hillyard’s Gretel The Wonder Mammoth won in the category for illustrated books, which encourages children to embrace their feelings as they follow the story of the last woolly mammoth on earth.

Last year’s overall winner was Hannah Gold’s debut novel The Last Bear, an Arctic adventure tale with an environmental message.

