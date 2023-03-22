Charity sets up Wall of Reflection where people can remember loved ones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity sets up Wall of Reflection where people can remember loved ones

By Press Association
March 22 2023, 8.02am Updated: March 22 2023, 10.20am
Curtis and AJ Pritchard were among the first to visit the Wall of Reflection (Matt Alexander/PA)
Curtis and AJ Pritchard were among the first to visit the Wall of Reflection (Matt Alexander/PA)

A 10-foot long Wall of Reflection, where people can write and share memories of loved ones who have died, has been set up on London’s South Bank.

The London Wall of Reflection, set up by end of life charity Marie Curie, has been unveiled ahead of the third anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown on Thursday.

Ballroom dancers Curtis and AJ Pritchard, who lost their 93-year-old grandmother Angela in November 2020, were among the first to visit and write on it.

They appeared alongside Marie Curie nurse Beth Namara and podcaster Dan Hudson, whose mother the charity helped before she passed away at its West Midlands hospice last year.

The large yellow wall, which is covered in hundreds of daffodils, is one of hundreds set up across the UK in the run-up to the National Day of Reflection 2023, which has been organised by the charity, on Thursday.

It says the walls aim to help people come together to remember those who have died, support those who are grieving and connect with each other.

The wall, at Observation Point on the South Bank, is covered with real flowers and has daffodil-shaped spaces where people can write and share stories of loss and grief.

It will be open from 8am to 7pm on Thursday.

National Day of Reflection
The Wall of Reflection, set up by charity Marie Curie, on London’s South Bank (Matt Alexander/PA)

The charity said new research reveals almost half (49%) of Britons feel the recent death of the late Queen and other leading figures including Dame Vivienne Westwood has helped them open up to their family about grief and loss.

Almost seven out of 10 Britons (69%) consider national moments for mass reflection important, the research also found.

AJ Pritchard said: “We lost our wonderful Nana in the middle of the pandemic and, as with all grief, have been processing it ever since.

“Marie Curie’s National Day of Reflection gives us a way to keep her memory alive, and a moment to reflect on the cherished memories we shared together.

“The London Wall of Reflection is such an important opportunity for the public to do the same and connect with each other in remembrance.”

National Day of Reflection
Marie Curie nurse Beth Namara at the Wall of Reflection on London’s South Bank (Matt Alexander/PA)

Curtis Pritchard said: “Grief doesn’t end, it’s ongoing, and being able to share your feelings with a network of people going through similar things can really relieve some of the burden.

“It’s been a privilege to visit the London Wall of Reflection, and an invaluable chance to come together with others to reflect on our losses with each other’s support – it’s really worth coming down, and we’re urging everyone who can to visit.”

Marie Curie chief executive Matthew Reed said: “The National Day of Reflection gives the nation the opportunity to unite in grief and share their experiences with others who have suffered similar losses.

“This year, we chose to set up the London Wall of Reflection as a public reminder of the importance of remembrance and coming together.”

The charity launched the National Day of Reflection in 2021 to remember those who died during the pandemic and support people who were unable to grieve in the normal way, such as by saying a final goodbye to a loved one or attending funerals, during lockdown.

More than 850 organisations took part last year with a number of public figures supporting it, including the King.

