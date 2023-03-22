BBC’s coverage of Queen’s state funeral recognised in Bafta TV nominations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The BBC has been recognised in the Bafta television and craft nominations for its coverage of the Queen’s funeral and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The broadcaster’s coverage of the state funeral, including the service from Westminster Abbey and procession of the coffin through London, featured commentary from presenters including Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby, who came out of retirement for the event.

Its production team is nominated in the live event category, while the directing team is recognised in the director: multi-camera category.

Sir Rod Stewart performed during the Party At The Palace event (Victoria Jones/PA)

Those working on sound for the event are also tapped in the sound: factual list.

June 2022 saw the BBC mark the Queen’s 70-year reign with a special concert broadcast, Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace, featuring performances from Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Duran Duran and Queen + Adam Lambert.

During one sketch, the Queen delighted Paddington by revealing she shares his love of marmalade sandwiches, as she opened her handbag to reveal a stash of the beloved bear’s staple snack.

The BBC’s production team is nominated for live event, entertainment craft team and director: multi-camera for director Julia Knowles.

There is also a nomination for ITV in the emerging talent: factual category where director Jason Osbourne is recognised for Our Jubilee on ITV1, in which black Britons told personal stories of the Queen’s Jubilee years.