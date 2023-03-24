Top Gear ‘should be learning from failures, not pausing the show’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Top Gear ‘should be learning from failures, not pausing the show’

By Press Association
Perry McCarthy (the original Top Gear Stig) said the BBC show should be learning from the investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s accident not pausing making an upcoming series.
Perry McCarthy (the original Top Gear Stig) said the BBC show should be learning from the investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s accident not pausing making an upcoming series.

A former racing driver who played the character of The Stig on Top Gear said the BBC show should be learning from its investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s accident, not pausing making an upcoming series.

Perry McCarthy, who first played the mysterious helmet-wearing racing driver in the long-running hit motoring programme, was speaking after the corporation announced that “it would be inappropriate to resume” filming season 34.

On Friday, McCarthy told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “(The) thing in my mind is I’ve got no idea why they’re now looking to cancel filming because they’ve had an accident.

“What they should be doing is actually learning from that and implementing some better safety procedures.”

On December 13 last year, former professional cricketer Flintoff was taken to hospital after being involved in the incident while filming the series at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

A statement from BBC Studios said that there will be a health and safety review of the show, “in line with our procedures”.

It also said: ““We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery. Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support.”

McCarthy also said Top Gear is “an expensive show to produce” and that could be a factor in decision making.

He added: “I think there’s always going to be a market for what we call the petrol heads, people who are interested in cars, but there’s also so many opportunities to include new technology.”

McCarthy added that he knows the “risks” on the Surrey track are “significantly” reduced due to having few obstacles.

New hosts of Top Gear
(Left to right) Top Gear presenters Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris (David Parry/PA)

He also said: “So for me, personally, I always feel that there really should be a collar around what you’re expecting from non-professional racing drivers, a TV presenter, you’ve got to protect them from themselves and you’ve also got to protect the show itself.”

The PA news agency understands that a decision about resuming filming on the show, which is also presented by Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris, will be made later in the year.

A source has told the Times that Flintoff “doesn’t feel like he is able to continue to play that role on the show”.

BBC Studios declined to comment on the 45-year-old former England captain’s return to Top Gear and directed inquiries to the presenter’s representatives, who have also been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
2
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
3
Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.
Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2
4
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
5
Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre will be acquired by retail tycoon Mike Ashley.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
6
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
7
Mark Berturelli appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours
8
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; James Stewart. Perth. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/03/2023
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
9
Lewis Capaldi is one of the headline acts. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock
Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000…
10
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station

More from The Courier

Perry McCarthy (the original Top Gear Stig) said the BBC show should be learning from the investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s accident not pausing making an upcoming series.
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
Dick Campbell was delighted with Arbroath's win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has recovered from his recent injury. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's…
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk
Police think Bartosz Skupien may have travelled to Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter. Image: SNS.
4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to…
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
McPake and Mackay have turned things around at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after…
Perry McCarthy (the original Top Gear Stig) said the BBC show should be learning from the investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s accident not pausing making an upcoming series.
Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac

Editor's Picks

Most Commented