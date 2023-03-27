Government committed to ‘meaningful and lasting improvements’ to music streaming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government committed to ‘meaningful and lasting improvements’ to music streaming

By Press Association
The Government has said it is committed to making ‘meaningful and lasting improvements to streaming’ in response to a report on music streaming released by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (Jonathan Stewart/PA)
The Government has said it is committed to making "meaningful and lasting improvements" in response to a report on music streaming released by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee (DCMS).

The Government said it is committed to making “meaningful and lasting improvements” in response to a report on music streaming released by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee (DCMS).

The economics of music streaming follow-up report was released by the DCMS in January and said musicians should receive a fairer share of revenues and there should be a “complete reset” of the music streaming market.

In response to the report, which followed the committee’s initial 2021 report, the Government has agreed to publishing agendas and minutes from the Intellectual Property Office’s (IPO) working groups on metadata and transparency.

The DCMS committee’s follow-up report also suggested the IPO establish working groups on remuneration and performer rights to consider the current evidence and monitor developments in other countries.

Handout photo dated 24/11/21 by Jonathan Stewart of members of the Musicians’ Union, The Ivors Academy and MPs in Parliament Square, Westminster, highlighting a new Parliamentary Bill which aims to ensure artists are “fairly paid” for streams of their music
Members of the Musicians’ Union, The Ivors Academy and MPs in Parliament Square (Jonathan Stewart/PA)

Following the Government’s response, the acting chair of the DCMS committee and Conservative MP Damian Green said: “We are pleased that the Government has promised to deliver ‘meaningful and lasting improvements to streaming’ in its response to our follow-up report on music streaming.

“Our initial inquiry called for a ‘complete reset’ of streaming in response to issues facing professional musicians and independent companies in the sector, highlighting the need for equitable remuneration.

“Publishing information about the work of the industry contact group, transparency and metadata working groups and research projects on remuneration and rights reversion will move the debate and policy discussions along.”

He continued: “We also welcome the steps ministers have taken to engage in this process, and to take a more strategic approach to cultural policy. We expect to see a renewed focus on building international partnerships so that we can promote the British creative industries around the world.

The Spotify App is shown on a Samsung smartphone
Spotify was among the streamers to provide evidence to the inquiry (Lauren Hurley/PA)

“We also note that our follow-up report requested that the three major music groups provide evidence of royalties that are being paid to legacy artists following recommendations during our initial inquiry. The committee wants to see concrete action from Government, regulators and the industry in response to its reports, and will continue to monitor the position closely.”

The inquiry into the economics of music streaming received more than 300 pieces of written evidence after it was launched in October 2020.

Among the artists and performers who gave evidence were songwriter and producer Nile Rodgers, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Elbow’s Guy Garvey and singer-songwriter Nadine Shah.

The inquiry also took evidence from the UK’s independent music sector, as well as major record labels Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal Music. Spotify, Amazon, Apple and YouTube also gave evidence.

