Harry at High Court as Mail publisher bids to throw out ‘stale’ privacy claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Harry at High Court as Mail publisher bids to throw out ‘stale’ privacy claims

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice (PA)
The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice (PA)

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise appearance at a High Court hearing in London as the Daily Mail’s publisher makes a bid to throw out a set of claims over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over the allegations – which include the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and the recording of private phone conversations.

The group of high-profile individuals, also including Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, announced in October they were bringing claims for misuse of private information against ANL.

Their lawyers said at that time the group have “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline.

Harry arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the start of the four-day hearing on Monday, sitting towards the back of the courtroom and occasionally taking notes in a small black notebook.

Monday’s appearance is believed to be the first time Harry has been back in the UK since the late Queen’s funeral in September.

His surprise return comes nearly three months after he laid bare his troubled relationship with his father the King and brother the Prince of Wales in his controversial autobiography Spare.

Ahead of the start of the afternoon session of the hearing, Sir Elton was also seen arriving at the central London court.

Associated Newspapers libel case
The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

ANL’s lawyers have said the claims brought by seven high-profile individuals including the Duke of Sussex and Baroness Lawrence should be dismissed without a trial.

Adrian Beltrami KC, for ANL, said in written submissions that the legal actions have been brought too late and are “stale”.

The barrister said the individuals have to prove they did not know earlier, or could not have discovered earlier, they may have been able to bring a claim against ANL for alleged misuse of their private information.

Mr Beltrami said that more than a decade after the Leveson Inquiry and several criminal and civil proceedings over phone hacking, “it would be surprising indeed for any reasonably informed member of the public, let alone a figure in the public eye, to have been unaware of these matters”.

He continued: “The claimants have failed to show that they have a real prospect of discharging their burden at trial and the court should not hesitate to dismiss these stale claims at an early stage, thereby avoiding what would otherwise be a considerable waste of time, costs and the court’s resources.”

David Sherborne, for the group, said the unlawful acts in the claim include commissioning the “breaking and entry into private property”, illegally intercepting voicemail messages, listening to live landline calls and obtaining medical records.

He said in written submissions: “The claimants each claim that in different ways they were the victim of numerous unlawful acts carried out by the defendant, or by those acting on the instructions of its newspapers, The Daily Mail and The Mail On Sunday.

Associated Newspapers libel case
Elton John arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“They range through a period from 1993 to 2011, even continuing beyond until 2018,” the barrister added.

A spokesperson for ANL previously said the allegations were “unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence”.

Mr Beltrami said that Harry “does not offer any reason why he could not with reasonable diligence have discovered the basis for his inferential claim against Associated before October 2016”.

Quoting from documents filed on Harry’s behalf, Mr Beltrami said in written arguments that the duke’s case was that “suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers”.

He added: “He stated that ‘the repeated, wrongful disclosures … had a serious and profound effect upon (him) at the time of their publication’ and that he had ‘painful memories … regarding the extent to which ANL publicised private and sensitive information relating to his private and family life’.”

The hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
2
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
3
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Willie Milne at Carnoustie in early 1999.
Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies
To go with story by Brian Stormont. New restaurant opening, first look Picture shows; Glenturret Lalique restaurant. Crieff. Supplied by Glenturret Lalique Date; 10/05/2021; 421c5c7c-ba91-49e6-a384-2aa999204ca8
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice (PA)
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
2
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
The Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice (PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented