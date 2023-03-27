Jodie Turner-Smith on how raising her daughter has helped ‘heal’ her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Turner-Smith on how raising her daughter has helped ‘heal’ her

By Press Association
Jodie Turner-Smith (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Turner-Smith (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Turner-Smith has said raising her biracial daughter has helped “heal” her “own conversations around colourism”.

The British actress and model, 36, welcomed her first child with her actor husband Joshua Jackson in April 2020.

Turner-Smith has revealed she did have to initially pause when they considered trying for children as she realised they would have a “completely different experience” to her growing up.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson (Doug Peters/PA)

She told Elle UK magazine: “It’s interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have black, black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world.

“Then I fell in love with my husband and we talked about having kids. I did have this mini pause, where I was like, ‘She’s going to be walking through the world not only having an experience that I did not have, but looking like people that, in a way, I’d always felt a little bit tormented by’.

“Now that I’ve got this little, tiny, light-skinned boss, I feel like it’s the universe teaching me lessons.

“I’ve been given a daughter who looks this way to heal my own conversations around colourism.”

The actress added that she loves her daughter “so much” but recognises the responsibility of preparing her for the world.

“The best thing that we can do is let them touch the earth and be grounded and real – as real as one can be when you have the level of privilege that obviously my child has”, she said.

“I’m not acting like she’s not a nepo baby. But I worked damn hard to have a nepo baby!”

(ELLE UK/Petros/PA)

Turner-Smith has starred in a number of hit films including 2019 crime drama Queen & Slim as well as action thriller Without Remorse and sci-fi drama After Yang.

She has also recently portrayed Anne Boleyn in Channel 5’s series about the former Queen of England.

The actress admitted that growing up with a lack of role models who looked like her did affect her “psyche”.

“You’ve never seen anybody who looks like you held up as beautiful. That definitely affected my psyche”, she said.

“Anyone who has known me throughout my life would say,’Oh, Jodie has very high self-esteem’. But it affected me, I just faked it till I made it.

“It wasn’t until adulthood that I began to come into myself. For a long time, people would even say to me, ‘You’re so pretty… for a dark-skinned girl’.”

The May issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 30 March.

