JMW Turner painting of Chepstow Castle sold at auction for more than £90,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

JMW Turner painting of Chepstow Castle sold at auction for more than £90,000

By Press Association
A JMW Turner painting of Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye which sold at auction for £93,375 to Chepstow Museum (Cheffins/PA)
A JMW Turner painting of Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye which sold at auction for £93,375 to Chepstow Museum (Cheffins/PA)

A JMW Turner painting of Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye has sold at auction to Chepstow Museum for £93,375.

The sale price has beaten by almost double the pre-auction estimate of £30,000 to £50,000.

The British artist was 19 years old when he created the watercolour, which has been kept in a private family collection in London since 1956.

The artwork is signed ‘Turner’ and dated 1794, with the attribution confirmed by leading Turner scholar Andrew Wilton.

It was sold at auction at Cheffins in Cambridge as part of The Fine Sale this month.

Patricia Cross, an associate at Cheffins, said: “Turner is considered one of the greatest landscape painters in the world, and this is an important collectors’ piece, offering a glimpse into his style in the early part of his career.

“With this in mind, we saw bidders from across the world join us both in the saleroom and online as the painting went to the auction block.

“As an important record of Turner’s early style which was developing at a quick pace at this time of life, the painting was offered in immaculate condition, having been held in a private London home since the 1950s.

“It has likely remained in the same family since it was last offered on the open market in 1917.

“Given its large scale and highly finished composition, we believe that it probably was painted as a presentation piece for one of Turner’s important patrons.

“We are delighted to have sold it to Chepstow Museum.”

JMW Turner died in 1851 aged 76.

The painting, which was offered on the open market for the first time in nearly 100 years, is one of only two Turner paintings of this view of Chepstow Castle and bridge in Monmouthshire known to be in existence.

The other is currently held in the Courtauld Institute of Art.

The painting depicts Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye, showing the view from downstream of a wooden bridge, complete with a boat in the foreground and the castle, alongside a series of cottages.

The version held at the Courtauld Institute is undated, less finished and smaller than the painting offered by Cheffins, according to the auctioneers.

Differences can be observed in the arrangement of the boats, the detailing of the town and castle and the position of the figures on the bridge.

Sara Burch, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for inclusive and Active Communities, said: “It’s fantastic news that the painting will be coming back to Chepstow where Turner painted it at the age of 19.

“It will become the jewel of Monmouthshire’s collection of paintings and drawings inspired by the Wye Valley.

“I hope today’s young artists will see it and be inspired.

“We had thought purchase of a significant artwork like this was out of reach, until generous funders stepped in to save the painting for the nation and for Monmouthshire.”

Funding for the purchase came from Arts Council England, the V&A Purchase Grant Fund and National Lottery support, Museums Association Beecroft Bequest and The Usk Valley Trust.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
A JMW Turner painting of Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye which sold at auction for £93,375 to Chepstow Museum (Cheffins/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
A JMW Turner painting of Chepstow Castle overlooking the River Wye which sold at auction for £93,375 to Chepstow Museum (Cheffins/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented