Gary Lineker must be impartial as he hosts ‘important’ show, says ex-BBC boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Gary Lineker must be impartial as he hosts ‘important’ show, says ex-BBC boss

By Press Association
Lord Birt, Former Director General, BBC, answering questions in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of the BBC (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Lord Birt, Former Director General, BBC, answering questions in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of the BBC (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Former director-general Lord Birt has said presenters such as Gary Lineker who are “inextricably bound up with an important BBC programme” should have to abide by impartiality rules.

The executive, who led the BBC between 1992 and 2000, appeared before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) as part of a session in the wake of the pundit and former England player’s three-day suspension from Match Of The Day.

Lineker was taken off by the BBC after posting a tweet in which he said the language used by the Government to promote its asylum plans was not dissimilar to 1930s Germany, but was returned following a boycott by top on-air talent.

Gary Lineker comments on Illegal Migration Bill
Gary Lineker (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lord Birt, 78, told the committee he hoped the BBC’s ongoing review about its social media guidelines, which will look at the responsibilities of freelancers such as Lineker, offered “crystal clarity” to its employees.

Asked whether he thought viewers appreciated the difference between news staff and freelancers, Lord Birt said: “I am sure the public doesn’t even think about it.

“What it knows is that this (Match Of The Day) is one of the most important BBC programmes and this is a well established presenter.

“And yes, he was one of England’s great centre-forwards but let’s not kid ourselves.

“His status, his standing and his power arises above all else from presenting this extremely important programme.”

Lord Birt added that he did not think it was “legitimate and right” that a BBC presenter of “such an important programme should opine”.

He asked the committee to imagine a presenter of Strictly Come Dancing, another flagship BBC show, who was “passionately opposed to immigration” and spoke openly about stopping small boats.

“I would take the same view of both examples,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter whether it comes from the left or right.

“I don’t think it is appropriate for a BBC presenter, certainly of news which everybody seems to agree with, but any presenter who is inextricably bound up with an important BBC programme.”

Acknowledging public opinion over Lineker’s tweet was split, Lord Birt added: “I don’t ever think the damage in respect to the BBC is terminal because it has got too much credit in the bank.

“This is an issue that needs resolving and the speedier it is resolved the better – and I wish it had been resolved more speedily.

“In one way or another, it is going to be resolved, we will all move on, and I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of this the BBC’s absolute commitment to impartiality will remain intact.”

He also addressed BBC chairman Richard Sharp, who is facing pressure to resign amid an ongoing review after it emerged that he helped former prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility.

Lord Birt said: “I don’t think his appointment should stand.

“He is a person of obvious weight and consequence but in one vital respect he was an unsuitable candidate and the appointment process itself was fatally flawed.”

Brexit
Lord Patten (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

During the DCMS committee meeting, the former chairman of the BBC Trust, Lord Patten, added that he would find it “very difficult” to defend the BBC’s impartiality rules currently if he was in Mr Sharp’s position.

The former Conservative minister and governor of Hong Kong praised the BBC’s current director general Tim Davie as a “terrific guy” who will handle this complex situation “very well”, but questioned how his chairman is assisting him.

“I think there are some occasions when you have a right as a chief executive, you have a right to have the chairman’s hand on your shoulder and the chairman taking some of the flak, I think that’s what your chairman is supposed to do”, he said.

“I also happen to think that Gary Lineker, as well as being a very good broadcaster, is highly intelligent and doesn’t say things which aren’t the result, I’m sure, of a good deal of reason and assembly of evidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A digger reportedly came off a lorry on the A90 at St Madoes. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Dundee drivers face 25-mile diversion due to A90 crash
2
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
3
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
4
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
3
5
An Xplore Dundee bus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
In full: Xplore Dundee reveals rises in bus fares from next week
6
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
7
Lord Birt, Former Director General, BBC, answering questions in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of the BBC (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
8
The patient was transferred out of a major hospital. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Watchdog rules Tayside heart attack patient should have received better care before death
9
Jamie during (left) his alcohol addiction and now he has recovered, right. Image: Jamie Lycnh.
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
10
Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Leisure and Culture Dundee issues statement after five wolves euthanised at Camperdown Wildlife Centre

More from The Courier

Dundee-born chef Adam Handling put his Merida wig back on in tonight's episode of Great British Menu. Image: BBC/Optomen TV
Dundee chef Adam Handling narrowly misses out on Great British Menu banquet spot
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip
The former St Thomas Primary school site was earmarked for the pilot project. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pull pilot plan to house 100 Ukrainian refugees on old Arbroath primary…
An artist's impression of the entrance to the £100m East End Campus. Image: Holmes Miller
Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build
7
Lord Birt, Former Director General, BBC, answering questions in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of the BBC (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Extreme' animal images and drunken browsing
St Andrews Cocktail Week is in full swing. Pictured is Alice Christison with Julie Wijkström owner of The Adamson in St Andrews and one of the participating bars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
JULIA BRYCE: We need locals to get behind initiatives like St Andrews Cocktail Week…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee reserves victorious in Livingston as Shaun Byrne and Ryan Clampin turn out for…
Shona Robison will be deputy first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf
6
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
The 4 sets of twins at Barnhill Primary, Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Reid.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented