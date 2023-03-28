Sir Elton John and David Furnish have ‘paternal’ friendship with Harry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have ‘paternal’ friendship with Harry

By Press Association
Sir Elton John leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sir Elton John leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have a “paternal and protective” friendship with the Duke of Sussex, the singer’s husband has said.

The couple are part of a group – along with Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley – bringing claims over allegations Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering.

The allegations – which are denied – include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.

Associated Newspapers privacy case
David Furnish (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Lawyers for ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, said the allegations are “firmly” denied and that the “stale” claims have been brought too late as it made a bid to throw out the cases.

In his witness statement, which was released on Tuesday, Mr Furnish wrote about the friendship he and Sir Elton have with Harry.

“Our friendship with Prince Harry is very close and, just as it is with Elizabeth (Hurley), paternal and protective.

“Elton and I were great friends with his mother, who we loved dearly, and when she passed we wanted to do everything we could to give him safety and security, a space of confidence and protection.

“It has deeply upset Elton and I that our intentions were used against us and that the confidence and trust Harry placed in us was exploited and abused by The Mail’s callous activities,” he said.

Associated Newspapers privacy case
The Duke of Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meanwhile, Sir Elton referred in his witness statement, also released on Tuesday, to the “exploitation of love, connection, trust and bonds” and “evil acts” they did not have a chance to detect or put a stop to.

He writes about the “violation” of their home and safety of their children and loves ones.

“The Mail’s approach to our case now and its use of our legal system in a way we believe it was never intended. It is wrong and unjust.

“But from a personal level, I have found The Mail’s deliberate invasion into my medical health and medical details surrounding the birth of our son Zachary abhorrent and outside even the most basic standards of human decency,” Sir Elton said in his statement.

The couple’s friend Liz Hurley said in her witness statement that re-reading the “unlawful articles” published about her was “traumatic” and makes her feel as though her private life has been “violated by violent intruders”.

She said: “Nothing felt safe. Nothing feels safe now. The more I continue to discover through my own investigations about the methods The Mail used to violate me, I remain convinced there are others who were treated the same way but have no idea.

“I now know that those methods include the actual breaking and entering of homes. My nightmares becoming a depraved reality.”

Associated Newspapers privacy case
Sadie Frost (James Manning/PA)

Meanwhile, actress Sadie Frost said in her witness statement that stories that were published about her “violated” her.

She alleges that a device had been put on her landline to record calls and was “mortified” at the idea of her conversations being listened to, including talking to Jude Law about their divorce.

She said she had been “mentally very unwell” and that the phone had been a “lifeline” for her.

In her statement, Ms Frost wrote: “The stories they wrote violated me, my friends and family, and my children who were still so small, and they made me believe that I could not trust anyone.

“They were always written so close to home, like it was someone who knew me really well that was talking to the journalists. That is what I suspected at the time.

“I was mentally unwell and it was so hard to make sense of things and, instead, those articles just made things crumble even more.

“I am so angry that Associated did this to me and thought it was okay to profit from someone going through so much pain without a thought for me or my children and the suffering they were causing me us all.” (sic)

Referring to an article that appeared about the breakdown of her marriage with Mr Law, Ms Frost said it was a time when there was a stigma around mental health and she did not want the world knowing her private business.

“I began to feel that I could not openly speak to the doctors, my friends or my family about it otherwise it would somehow end up in Associated’s papers.

“I began to shut down. I stopped eating and started to lose a lot of weight. I felt suicidal. I hid, humiliated by what Associated were publishing about me.

“I was just trying to be a good mother and support the children during the divorce. Associated’s unlawful acts leading to this sort of story made my life so much more difficult and exacerbated my issues,” Ms Frost said.

ANL is making a bid to have the claims dismissed without a trial.

Adrian Beltrami KC, for the publisher, argued in written submissions the legal actions have been brought too late and that the cases were “largely inferential”.

The barrister has also said that unless lawyers for the people bringing the claim make an application, some aspects of the cases should be thrown out as they breach orders made by Lord Justice Leveson as part of the inquiry bearing his name into press standards.

The hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to finish on Thursday with a decision expected at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee's Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee street sealed off as police deal with ongoing incident
Robbie Mahon's game time has been limited under James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises patience of Dunfermline's Robbie Mahon with 'everyone staking a claim' in…
CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Sir Elton John leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (Aaron Chown/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
A slow roast shoulder of lamb will delight your diners. Image: Opies
Midweek meal: Try this slow roast lamb shoulder with an anchovy twist
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week

Editor's Picks

Most Commented