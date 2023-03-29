Paddy McGuinness and Gaby Roslin pay tribute to ‘clever and supportive’ O’Grady

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paddy McGuinness and Gaby Roslin pay tribute to ‘clever and supportive’ O’Grady

By Press Association
Tributes have been paid to TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady, who has died at the age of 67 (Doug Peters/PA)
Tributes have been paid to TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady, who has died at the age of 67 (Doug Peters/PA)

Paddy McGuinness and Gaby Roslin have paid tribute to “clever and supportive” Paul O’Grady who has died at the age of 67.

The TV and radio presenter died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening, a statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said.

O’Grady, who hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, was also known for his drag queen persona, Lily Savage.

Former Big Breakfast presenter Roslin, who occasionally sat in for the presenter on his BBC Radio 2 Paul O’Grady show, wrote that his death is “unbelievably sad news” and said the presenter was a “one-off” as she posted a picture on Instagram of the star with his dog.

She added: “Goodness me we laughed together so much. Our chats lasted for hours and he’ll be up there now nattering away and keeping everyone laughing.

“This lovely photo of him and (dog) Buster makes me smile and I know he’ll want us all to smile when we think of him and celebrate his life.

“My love and deepest sympathies to Andre and to Sharon and the family. He was brave and clever and naughty and a dear friend. Sleep tight Savage darling I adored you.”

O’Grady presented his final BBC radio show in August 2022, having hosted the Sunday afternoon programme for nearly 14 years.

In a statement, Lorna Clarke, director of music at the BBC said the corporation was “shocked and saddened” by O’Grady’s death.

She added: “He was a much-loved presenter to the Radio 2 audience, and his unique sense of humour, charm and warmth touched the hearts of many.

“Paul will be hugely missed and our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

McGuiness wrote on Twitter that O’Grady, for whom he stood in on his chat show more than 15 years ago, “was always supportive, kind and just great to be around”.

The Top Gear and Take Me Out presenter added: “Paul started in the pubs and working men’s clubs but finished as an icon of British TV. I’ll miss him very much. Rest in peace Paul.”

On Twitter, former BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce wrote: “Such shocking sad news about Paul O’Grady. A unique and brilliant broadcaster who brightened the nation.”

Drag queen Danny Beard told BBC Breakfast O’Grady was “the most important person in British culture for drag”.

“I don’t think there’s anyone who does the job that I do that doesn’t class Paul as an icon,” the winner of the fourth series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK added.

“Paul was a trailblazer, they were on telly just after the Aids crisis.

“They’ve been the most important person, I think, in British culture for drag, for the queer community.

“This is a really sad loss today… there’s a massive hole missing now.”

TV presenter Carol Vorderman, best known for being on Countdown, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that O’Grady “exploded through the daft, made-up rules of society”.

She added: “When you were with Paul, and even when you watched him on screen … he was one of those people who just made your blood feel like you were alive.

“There was every part of you that was alive, and you never knew what was going to happen.”

In a statement, Phil Riley, co-founder of Boom Radio, said: “The response to his last show on Christmas Day on (our station) was enormous- listeners felt that he had popped around to their house over lunch. That was his gift.”

O’Grady had been set to host another one-off show on Boom Radio on Easter Sunday.

