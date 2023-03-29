Phillip Schofield’s brother told him about sexual acts with teenager, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield’s brother told him about sexual acts with teenager, court told

By Press Association
Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The brother of This Morning host Phillip Schofield told him about when he and a teenager had taken part in sexual acts, a court has heard.

In a written statement, the TV star told a court his brother Timothy Schofield, 54, had phoned him in an agitated and upset state and Mr Schofield had invited him to drive to his home in London.

Mr Schofield said they spent several hours talking, including eating a meal at his home.

“I was washing up and Tim was standing behind me and he said, ‘You are going to hate me for what I am about to say’,” Mr Schofield said.

“I said there was nothing he could say that would make me hate him. Then he said that he and (the boy) had time together and that last year they had watched porn… and (masturbated)”.

“I turned and said, ‘What did you just say?’ He said it was last year and we were alone together.

“Tim said it was just this once. I told him it should never happen again.

“He then started to tell me about (the boy’s) body.

“I said, ‘F***, stop’. I shouted at Tim that he had to stop. I didn’t want to know any of the details but he made it sound like a one-off.

“I said, ‘I don’t want you to tell me anymore’. I said, ‘You’ve got to stop, just never do it again. Regardless how that happened it must never happen again’.

“Tim would say it was just ‘(boy) time’.

“I said, ‘What the hell is (boy) time?”

The civilian police worker is on trial at Exeter Crown Court charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between October 2016 and October 2019, which are alleged to have started when the alleged victim was a teenager.

The most serious charge involved a sex act with the child.

Exeter Crown Court
Exeter Crown Court (David Wilcock/PA)

Other alleged offences include forcing the child to watch pornography and to engage in sexual activity as well as engaging in sexual activity in the child’s presence.

The jury was told the defendant had phoned his TV star brother on September 12 2021 in an agitated state and he then travelled to his home in London from Bath.

Mr Schofield said in his statement: “It was the weekend and he asked if it was OK to talk.

“Tim was in an extreme state of agitation, and he said that he was on the verge of killing himself. He said his head was in a mess.

“Tim was clearly very upset, and I asked if he could safely drive. Tim said he could, so I asked him to drive to my address in London.

“Around two or so hours later Tim arrived, and I could see he was in a heightened state of agitation.

“It was distressing to see him in such a state, and he was as angry as I have ever seen him.

“I told Tim to come inside and over the next couple of hours we spoke.

“The conversation went on for a time and he was furiously angry.”

In the statement, the TV host said he urged his brother to see his GP and get counselling.

“I also suggested that needed to seek counselling and needed to see a doctor and take pills – to take the edge off the anger,” Mr Schofield said.

“Tim said he didn’t want to take pills. At some point in the conversation Tim told me he was also impotent, and I responded that there were pills for that, too.

“Tim said that he was worried any pills would interfere with his heart medication and I said he needed to see a doctor because they could sort it out.”

The court previously heard that the 54-year-old carried out the alleged attacks while working for Avon and Somerset Police as an IT technician.

The complainant appeared in court on Tuesday by videolink to be cross-examined.

Jurors heard that he felt “emotionally blackmailed” by the defendant.

Peter Binder, defending, asked: “You told the police you felt you were emotionally blackmailed and in effect forced to go along with what was happening. That is not true is it?”

The complainant replied: “No, that is correct.”

Asked later by the judge to expand on what he meant by saying he felt “forced”, the complainant said: “I felt that emotionally there was no escape from what we had to do and I felt that there was a tremendous amount of pressure and expectation for me to fulfil what was being asked and wanted, and I felt that that was why I was feeling forced to participate.”

Schofield, of Bath, denies three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity, three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

Phillip Schofield did not appear on ITV’s This Morning on Tuesday. The studio said he is taking “pre-planned leave” this week.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
2
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
3
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee drugs raid Picture shows; Arthurstone Terrace. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Two charged as police seize over £11,000 worth of cocaine in Dundee
5
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
6
Balhousie's Huntly Care Home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Perth-based Balhousie will no longer run care home after ‘serious and significant’ concerns
7
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing. Image: Supplied
Dundee DJs to star at Radio 1’s Big Weekend as Friday line-up revealed
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
3
9
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
10
Businessman Nevada Mitchell wants to turn Arbroath's empty Smugglers Tavern into holiday flats. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
‘Unfathomable’ flood fears sink flats plan for Arbroath pub beside new £12 million town…

More from The Courier

CR0041888.,Cheryl Peebles Dundee, Ramadan at Morgan Academy,picture shows; S6 pupils Atika Ahmad & Haajirah Arshad ( black jacket) were interviewed , wednesday 29th March 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Phillip Schofield (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wednesday court-round-up — Glassed in club and 'bogging' police bite
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Missing Ellie Egan, 13, from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.
Search underway for missing Perth girl, 13, who vanished last week
Humza Yousaf with his new cabinet. Image: PA.
Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet
From left: Matty Todd, Chris Mochrie and Craig Wighton. Images: Craig Brown.
VIDEO: Dunfermline fans asked to vote for goal of season
Anthony Eamonson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Shining-style axe attack on door by Perthshire man locked outside in his underpants
A Meerkat at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee
Camperdown Wildlife Centre: Who runs Dundee zoo and how is it governed?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented