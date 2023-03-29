Cambridge museum to surrender 19th century painting stolen by Nazis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cambridge museum to surrender 19th century painting stolen by Nazis

By Press Association
A Cambridge museum will surrender a 19th century painting stolen by the Nazis to the descendants of its original Jewish owner on the advice of a Government panel (Luke Nicolaides/Alamy/PA)
A Cambridge museum will surrender a 19th century painting stolen by the Nazis to the descendants of its original Jewish owner on the advice of a Government panel.

A Cambridge museum will surrender a 19th century painting stolen by the Nazis to the descendants of its original Jewish owner on the advice of a Government panel.

The Spoliation Advisory Panel, a body of judges and historians that investigates claims for Nazi loot, found the oil landscape by French realist Gustave Courbet was seized from Robert Bing in occupied Paris in 1941 because he was a Jew.

It recommended in a 19-page report that the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum should return the painting to Mr Bing’s descendants.

A spokesperson for the Fitzwilliam confirmed it will follow the recommendations.

Gustave Courbet
Gustave Courbet (Classic Image/Alamy/PA)

The 1862 work La Ronde Enfantine depicts a forest scene and was taken from Mr Bing’s apartment in May 1941 by two men from the Einsatzstab Reichsleiter Rosenberg (ERR), a German task force responsible for acquiring cultural loot in occupied lands.

Mr Bing went on to join the French Resistance and receive the Croix de Guerre medal.

“This is a deliberate seizure by the German authorities from a Jewish citizen of France with the diversion of the work of art to Nazi leaders,” the report reads.

“No other reason for seizure other than the Jewishness of Mr Bing has appeared to explain this seizure.”

The painting was earmarked for the personal collection of Hermann Goering, one of Adolf Hitler’s leading henchmen who commanded the Luftwaffe and plundered property worth hundreds of millions of pounds during the war.

Goering at one point offered to swap it with Joachim von Ribbentrop, Hitler’s foreign minister, only for the deal to fall through because either von Ribbentrop or his wife “disliked the work”.

Hermann Goering
Hermann Goering (PA)

The Fitzwilliam suggested to the investigation that at the end of the war Allied soldiers found the painting hidden in secret tunnels near the Nazi elite’s retreat at Berchtesgaden in Bavaria, though this is disputed by Mr Bing’s descendants.

The trail then runs cold until 1951, when now-defunct London art dealer Arthur Tooth and Sons acquired the painting from Kurt Meissner – a Swiss dealer suspected by American authorities of looting – after its authenticity was verified by French expert Andre Schoeller, another suspected looter.

It was bought that year by the Very Revd Eric Milner-White, dean of York, who in turn donated it to the Fitzwilliam, where it has remained as part of its collection of 2,000 paintings.

It is currently in storage.

In its conclusion, the panel said: “This recommendation implies no criticism of the museum or the original donor, the Very Reverend Eric Milner-White, who have acted honourably and in accordance with the standards prevailing at the time of acquisition and since.

“The museum has cared for the work so that it can now be restored to the heirs of the original owners.”

The painting’s value is not known but a number of Courbet’s works have sold at auction for six-figure sums.

The Fitzwilliam spokesperson added: “The Spoliation Advisory Panel convened by the Secretary of State DCMS recommends that La Ronde Enfantine by Gustave Courbet currently in the possession and legal ownership of the Fitzwilliam Museum be restituted to the Mondex Corporation representing and on behalf of the heirs of Robert Bing.”

