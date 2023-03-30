Lee Child receives honorary doctorate from Coventry University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Child receives honorary doctorate from Coventry University

By Press Association
Author Lee Child (Victoria Jones/PA)
Author Lee Child (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lee Child has received an honorary doctorate from Coventry University in recognition of his experience in broadcasting and achievements as a novelist.

The 68-year-old British author, whose real name is James Grant, was born in the Styvechale area of Coventry and became a Doctor of Letters during a university graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Dressed in a ceremonial blue and yellow hat and gown, Child went up on stage at Coventry Cathedral to collect his doctorate before sitting to watch the remainder of the ceremony.

Ahead of accepting the honorary doctorate, Child said: “As I got older I was still always aware of Coventry being there and had fond memories.

British Book Awards 2018 – London
Best-selling author Lee Child (John Stillwell/PA)

“I was supporting City of Culture and was scheduled to show up but the pandemic laid waste to that.

“From my point of view it’s lovely that someone has read my books and thinks I’m worthy of being given something like this.

“Coventry University didn’t exist by that name when I was here and I’m happy it’s doing so well.”

Child is best known for his popular Jack Reacher novel series, which follows a former American military policeman, Reacher, who travels across the country solving mysteries and attracting trouble.

Child, who grew up in Birmingham and later attended university in Sheffield, has lived in the US for much of his life and travelled from his New York home to attend the Coventry University ceremony.

Before finding success as an author, Child worked as a presentation director at Granada Television in Manchester.

During his time at the network, Child worked on popular TV programmes including Prime Suspect, Brideshead Revisited and Cracker.

After being made redundant in 1995, Child began writing novels and found great success with his first Jack Reacher thriller Killing Floor, which was published in 1997.

Since then Child has written more than 25 Jack Reacher novels and a number of short stories.

Jack Reacher novels One Shot and Never Go Back were adapted into two films, released in 2012 and 2016 respectively, and starring Tom Cruise as Reacher.

Last year Amazon released a Prime Video series, Reacher, based on the novels.

Child is currently in the process of retiring and has chosen to hand over the Jack Reacher baton to his younger brother Andrew Grant.

Coventry University’s vice-chancellor, professor John Latham, said: “I would like to congratulate all those who will be getting this recognition from Coventry University.

“They are richly deserving of their honour for their incredible achievements in areas such as writing, music, health and social injustice.

“Their inspirational life stories and work show what can be achieved and echo what we here at Coventry University hope to inspire within our students as we help them be the very best they can.”

