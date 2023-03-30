‘Imaginative’ Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid dies aged 76

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Imaginative’ Procol Harum lyricist Keith Reid dies aged 76

By Press Association
Keith Reid was described by his bandmates as an ‘unparalleled lyricist’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keith Reid was described by his bandmates as an 'unparalleled lyricist' (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Lyricist Keith Reid who wrote the words of Procol Harum’s songs including A Whiter Shade Of Pale has died at the age of 76, the psychedelic rock band announced.

Reid, who also co-wrote singer John Farnham’s hit You’re The Voice, which reached number six in the UK charts in 1987, passed away “suddenly” on Thursday March 23 at a hospital in London, a statement said.

The band wrote on their website that Reid “had been receiving cancer treatment for the past couple of years”.

It comes after the death of Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker – who had been receiving treatment for cancer – in February last year at the age of 76.

The singer, pianist and composer had led the band for more than five decades and during that time he helped write and was lead vocals on their 13 albums.

On Wednesday, the Procol Harum Facebook page stated: “We are sad to hear of the death of Keith Reid.

“An unparalleled lyricist, Keith wrote the words to virtually all Procol Harum songs … His lyrics were one of a kind and helped to shape the music created by the band.

Gary Brooker and Geoff Whitehorn of Procol Harum on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

“His imaginative, surreal and multi-layered words were a joy to Procol fans and their complexity by design was a powerful addition (to) the Procol Harum catalogue. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

The statement added: “‘Keith was (our) co-founder and lyricist … notably penning (the) biggest hit A Whiter Shade Of Pale, which contains some of the most enigmatic lyrics of all time.

“He always said that, at the end of his life, he would explain what it all meant: but sadly he didn’t get this opportunity.”

The song, which was a number one in the UK charts, won Britain’s international song of the year at the 1968 Ivor Novello awards and, at the first Brit awards in 1977, took home the best British pop single 1952–1977 gong for the hit along with Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Procol Harum also said: “A private funeral will be held, and this page will be updated soon with details for those who would like to make a donation in his memory.

“Keith will be greatly missed.”

Paying tribute, Andy Qunta – who also penned You’re The Voice with Reid, Maggie Ryder and Chris Thompson – wrote on Facebook he was “sorry to learn of the passing of my friend”.

He added: “It was a dream come true to be able to work with him on several songs … Keith was a lovely guy and a massive talent who will be very much missed.”

Born in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, on October 19 1946, Reid also had his own solo career which included the album In My Head.

