Ross Kemp helps launch immersive Mary Rose dive experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ross Kemp helps launch immersive Mary Rose dive experience

By Press Association
The Mary Rose was raised from the seabed in October 1982 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Mary Rose was raised from the seabed in October 1982 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Former EastEnders star Ross Kemp has spoken of his respect for the restoration team behind Henry VIII’s flagship the Mary Rose as he features in a new interactive experience showcasing the Tudor warship.

The new Dive The Mary Rose 4D cinema being launched at The Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Hampshire, features footage including the actor best known for playing Grant Mitchell in the soap opera as well as King Charles who dived as part of the excavation effort 40 years ago.

The experience mixes film with sounds and smells to provide an immersive experience to give visitors a feel for being part of the dive team on the site of the wreck which was raised in October 1982 after remaining on the seabed for 437 years.

Dive the Mary Rose 4D
The new immersive 4D cinema attraction at The Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

A museum spokeswoman said: “The immersive once-in-a-lifetime adventure will help visitors relive the untold story of the world’s most famous shipwreck, from the finding, excavating and raising 40 years ago.

“Experience the smells, sounds and newly created footage to simulate the diving experience in never-before-used technology showcasing the world’s largest ever maritime excavation and raising.

“All the narrators involved in the film, including Ross Kemp, have dived on the wreck site. Many of them helped recover 19,000 unique Tudor artefacts to add to the already impressive collection housed at The Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.”

Kemp said: “I was delighted to be able to dive on the wreck site of the Mary Rose as part of my upcoming documentary series for Sky History.

Dive the Mary Rose 4D
Ross Kemp, centre, was shown the cinema attraction (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

“But nothing could have prepared me for what it was like to be able to help unearth history at the same time.

“Being part of Dive The Mary Rose 4D has given me a whole new level of respect for what was an incredible feat from a team of over 500 divers, engineers and maritime experts. What they achieved with the raising of the Mary Rose was nothing short of remarkable.”

Dominic Jones, chief executive of The Mary Rose Museum, said: “Dive The Mary Rose 4D allows visitors to experience the final untold chapter of King Henry VIII’s most-loved warship from the finding, excavation and its painstaking raising.

“This spectacular immersive adventure is another exciting addition for Portsmouth Historic Dockyard in time for the Easter school holidays.

“It also compliments the 1545 experience narrated by Dame Judi Dench, which allows visitors to see and feel for themselves what it was like to be on the ship as it sank on that fateful day all those years ago.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
2
Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
3
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
4
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
2
5
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
6
6
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
7
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
8
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander alongside the Holland Cooper collection in the new High Street premises. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oliami: First look at luxury fashion chain’s new Perthshire store
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during ‘terrifying’ tantrum

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf breaking Ramadan fast with his family at Bute House.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Humza Yousaf as first minister represents winds of change within political landscape
(Left to right) Ukrainian Sermiy Onushcmak gets dental health advice from Jessica Mannion and Ruby Soldan, Queens Hotel, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ukrainian refugees receive free dental health advice from Dundee students
Murray hopes to have Matthews back in preseason. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray gives update on Ross Matthews and sets out…
Spring covid booster vaccines will be rolled out this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside begin roll out of spring Covid booster jobs
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.
Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end…
Courier News - Picture Desk - CR0023987 - Louise Gowans story; updated coronavirus pics - signage re social distancing, people in masks etc as discussed. A little bit of video of signage as well. Picture shows; social distancing signage and people wearing masks, City Centre, Dundee, 21st Sept 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Full list of businesses set to take part in 'Think Thursday' Dundee city centre…
Ochilview Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee's potential title-decider against Queen's Park to be held at Ochilview
Flynn Duffy is eyeing a tittle at Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Flynn Duffy takes Dundee United inspiration from World Cup star as Tannadice kid targets…
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
Sue McMahon, who worked to improve Carnoustie, dies aged 81

Editor's Picks

Most Commented