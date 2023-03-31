Watercolours painted by the King to go on display at Sandringham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Watercolours painted by the King to go on display at Sandringham

By Press Association
Watercolours of Highgrove painted by the King which form part of a new exhibition ‘His Majesty The King’s Watercolours’, a collection of over 40 watercolours, opens to the public on Saturday at Sandringham House in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Watercolours of Highgrove painted by the King which form part of a new exhibition ‘His Majesty The King’s Watercolours’, a collection of over 40 watercolours, opens to the public on Saturday at Sandringham House in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

More than 40 watercolours painted by the King are to be displayed in an exhibition.

The collection, featuring interpretations of British landscapes and royal residences, will be put on view in the ballroom at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

The exhibition contains a range of scenes painted in the Welsh hills, the highlands of Scotland and at Windsor Castle, Highgrove, Birkhall Castle and the surrounding Norfolk countryside at Sandringham.

His Majesty The King’s Watercolours exhibition
Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire (2001), a watercolour painted by the King (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.

He paints whenever his schedule allows and he usually takes his treasured sailcloth and leather painting bag with him on royal tours in the hope he will have time to do so.

His interest – fostered by his art master at Gordonstoun school, Robert Waddell – grew in the 1970s and 1980s as he was able to meet leading artists.

His Majesty The King’s Watercolours exhibition
The exhibition will be on show at Sandringham House in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

He discussed watercolour technique with the late Edward Seago and received further tuition from professionals such as Derek Hill, John Ward and Bryan Organ.

An exhibition at Hampton Court Palace in 1998, held to mark the prince’s 50th birthday, displayed 50 of his watercolours, while the National Gallery of Australia’s exhibition in 2018 to celebrate his 70th birthday showed 30 pieces.

Last year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours – the first full exhibition of his work in the medium – were exhibited at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea, south-west London.

The atmospheric paintings depicted Scottish landscapes such as the Huna Mill in John O’Groats and Glen Callater near Balmoral, as well as outdoor scenes from Provence in the south of France and Tanzania in East Africa, one of his favourite places to paint.

His Majesty The King’s Watercolours exhibition
Terrace at Highgrove, Gloucestershire (1998), a watercolour painted by the King (Joe Giddens/PA)

In a display panel, Charles revealed that the hobby “refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach”, and that he turned to painting after finding little joy in photography.

The King admitted he was “appalled” by the quality of his early sketches.

He added: “I am under no illusion that my sketches represent great art or a burgeoning talent.

“They represent, more than anything else, my particular form of ‘photograph album’ and, as such, mean a great deal to me.”

His Majesty The King’s Watercolours exhibition
Sandringham House, Norfolk (1991), painted by Charles (Joe Giddens/PA)

In October, a print of a watercolour of Balmoral by Charles was bought at auction for more than eight times its estimate.

In what was thought to be the first time a print by a reigning monarch has been sold at auction, a private British collector paid £5,738.

Prints Charles has done in the past have usually fetched between £400 and £600.

The exhibition will run from from April 1 to October 12 at Sandringham House.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
16
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Watercolours of Highgrove painted by the King which form part of a new exhibition ‘His Majesty The King’s Watercolours’, a collection of over 40 watercolours, opens to the public on Saturday at Sandringham House in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fiona Armstrong: The Macnaughties get excited by visitors but at least they don't try…
David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr…
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented