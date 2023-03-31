Liverpool venue to host Eurovision received ‘overcrowding’ reports last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liverpool venue to host Eurovision received ‘overcrowding’ reports last year

By Press Association
(BBC/Eurovision/PA)
(BBC/Eurovision/PA)

The Liverpool venue hosting this year’s Eurovision Song Contest received reports of overcrowding during a concert in November.

Operators of the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena confirmed they had “operational issues” at a gig for singer Jamie Webster but said it was an “isolated incident”.

A review into the event found the crowds formed due to a technical fault with a new bar system and queues colliding from three separate areas.

They said they have since “revisited and revised” their layouts and how they handle crowd flow to ensure the experience is “the best it can be” for fans.

Eurovision 2023
Claire McColgan, director of Culture Liverpool, Bill Addy, chief executive at the Liverpool Bid Company and Faye Dyer, managing director of the ACC Group, celebrating outside Liverpool M&S Arena after the city was announced as host of 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

The international singing competition contest is set to take place in the Liverpool venue in May after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

In-person tickets for the grand final sold out in just over half an hour after being released at the start of March.

The venue will host nine shows in total including three live shows, for the final and two semi-finals, as well as six preview ones.

However, the number of fans expected to attend is significantly less than its full 11,000 capacity due to the size of the song contest’s set.

Faye Dyer, managing director of The ACC Liverpool Group which operates the Liverpool Arena, said: “In November last year, we experienced some operational issues during a Jamie Webster concert held at the arena.

“This was an isolated incident with reports of overcrowding in one area by two of the floor bars.

“The crowd congestion was resolved, people were dispersed and the event was deemed safe to continue.

“We immediately launched an internal investigation which has been completed.

“This review confirmed that the build-up of congestion was due to the intersection of three separate busy areas in addition to a technical fault with a new bar facility which also contributed to customer delays.”

She added: “The safety of our customers is our number one priority and we take any incident seriously.

“We are committed to continuously ensuring the arena experience is the best it can be for customers, artists and team members.

“We immediately revisited and revised our layouts and processes in relation to crowd flow.

“We are also accelerating plans to create additional bar and toilet facilities on the arena floor to further enhance the customer experience.”

This comes as scrutiny on the safety at venues has heightened following the crowd crush at the O2 Academy Brixton in December when two people died.

