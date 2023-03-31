Camilla sketches Gruffalo under watchful eye of illustrator Axel Scheffler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Camilla sketches Gruffalo under watchful eye of illustrator Axel Scheffler

By Press Association
The Queen Consort reading The Gruffalo with Axel Scheffler, right, the illustrator of the children’s book during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg, to hear about the immersive language learning methods the school offers to its students (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Queen Consort reading The Gruffalo with Axel Scheffler, right, the illustrator of the children’s book during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg, to hear about the immersive language learning methods the school offers to its students (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Queen Consort has sketched the classic children’s character the Gruffalo – under the watchful eye of its illustrator Axel Scheffler.

The art class came during a visit to a Hamburg elementary school where Camilla, 75, was quizzed by children and revealed she watched one of her horses give birth in the UK via the internet.

The Queen Consort drawing the Gruffalo, during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg
The Queen Consort drawing the Gruffalo during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg (Ben Birchall/PA)

Asked by the youngsters if she spoke German, she replied jokingly with “nein”, and she admitted her favourite animals were dogs and horses.

Camilla, who is patron of a number of literacy organisations, Hamburg-born Scheffler and Elke Budenbender, wife of the German president, read from The Gruffalo in English and German with grade three children aged eight and nine.

Later sat at her own desk, Scheffler gave the royal some advice and when she was finished, Camilla held up her drawing and said: “This is my Gruffalo.”

She signed the pencil Camilla R and left it with the class.

The Queen Consort reading The Gruffalo to children during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg, to hear about the immersive language learning methods the school offers to its students
The Queen Consort reading The Gruffalo (Ben Birchall/PA)

When quizzed by the children, she said: “I love dogs. Dogs are my favourite animal.”

Camilla added: “I have two pet dogs, they are Jack Russell terriers Beth and Bluebell and I rescued them. They were left by the side of the road to die.

“I’m patron of Battersea Cats and Dogs Home and kind people come along and rescue them.”

Asked about her trip, the Queen Consort said: “I like Germany, it’s very nice, this is my fourth visit here, I like it very much.”

The Queen Consort drawing the Gruffalo, during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg
The Queen Consort drawing the Gruffalo (Ben Birchall/PA)

She also revealed her favourite hobbies are gardening, reading and swimming in the sea.

Talking about her hobbies, Camilla said: “I used to have horses I rode but sadly I don’t ride any longer.

“I think I’m too old but I have race horses.

“Last night I watched on my screen one of the foals being born, which was very exciting.”

In the school’s dining room children aged six and seven sang a song to her in English and in German to bid farewell.

The Queen Consort drawing the Gruffalo, during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg
The Queen Consort drawing the Gruffalo during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School in Hamburg (Ben Birchall/PA)

After the visit, Scheffler said: “It is extremely important for children to read and draw, as one in five children in the UK do not have a single book.

“Some children cannot even read or write and it is a big problem.

“The Queen Consort is very much involved in changing that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
13
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
12
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
5
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
Scotland defeated Spain for the first time in 39 years in midweek. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
James McPake said Rhys Breen will miss this weekend's match. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
The Queen Consort reading The Gruffalo with Axel Scheffler, right, the illustrator of the children’s book during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School, Hamburg, to hear about the immersive language learning methods the school offers to its students (Ben Birchall/PA)
Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble
Happy Black couple using smart phone in coffee shop at night; Shutterstock ID 1034882239; purchase_order: Courier; job: arts and entertainment
REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre
Courier- Deborah Clarke - Active School hero - CR0037650- Burntisland -Picture shows: Burntisland Primary School 24/08/22 -Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Cameron Bridge Station work Picture shows; Cameron Bridge Station. N/A. Supplied by Network Rail Date; Unknown
New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz
To go with story by James Simpson. Man attacked in Dundee restaurant. Picture shows; Weavers Mill. Dayton Drive, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 30/01/2023
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…
The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented