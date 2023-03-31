‘Genius’ children’s publisher Peter Usborne dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Genius’ children’s publisher Peter Usborne dies aged 85

By Press Association
Children’s publisher Peter Usborne has died at the age of 85 (Tim Whitby/PA)
Children's publisher Peter Usborne has died at the age of 85 (Tim Whitby/PA)

Children’s publisher Peter Usborne has died at the age of 85, his publishing company has announced.

Mr Usborne, described as a “genius” who had a “child-like energy and curiosity”, was also the first managing director of Private Eye when the satirical magazine was founded in 1961.

He then went on to start his own business, with Billy And The Mini Monsters, Puzzle Adventure and Farmyard Tales Poppy And Sam book series among its titles.

Usborne Publishing said their founder and chairman died on Thursday “suddenly but peacefully” surrounded by family.

The company added: “Peter was, in the truest sense of the word, a genius – his brilliance was matched only by his determination to make books accessible to all children.

“This determination was fuelled by his passion for ‘doing things better’ than any other children’s book publisher, matched with a child-like energy and curiosity that made him light up every room he stepped into.

“He was an exceptional publisher, an inspirational leader and a very kind, generous man who will be sorely missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him. ”

Mr Usborne was made a CBE for services to literature during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle this year, after being made an MBE in 2011 for his services to the publishing industry.

He also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Usborne Publishing this year.

His daughter Nicola Usborne, managing director of Usborne Publishing, said she was “heartbroken” by the death of her father, who she described as a “brilliant, ever curious, ever enthusiastic man, who was also very kind, very generous and honourable and principled to his core”.

Her statement added: “He was the best dad I could imagine.

“He always joked that he intended never to die, and we all hoped he’d have many more years. We take some solace in the fact that he had such a very full life right up until the end.”

She said Mr Usborne had a “whole day meeting” with HarperCollins US during his “very last day”.

Ms Usborne added: “He never ever understood why anyone would want to retire, and he would have been so pleased that he never, even remotely, did.”

Private Eye said on Twitter that Mr Usborne “was the driving force” as well as a “proud and involved shareholder”.

“Usborne wasn’t just about business: it was also he who, while putting together a student mag at the end of the 1950s, introduced John Wells to Richard Ingrams and cartoonist Willie Rushton,” the post added.

The magazine also posted a quote from Christopher Booker, the first editor of Private Eye, who died in July 2019 at the age of 81.

Mr Booker said Mr Usborne was the “key man … who said ‘An end to pub talk, let’s make it a proposition’.

“Without him, Private Eye would never have got going. He was the one that tied the knot.”

Ian Hislop, a regular panellist on BBC comedy news show Have I Got News For You, is the current editor of Private Eye.

Mr Usborne leaves a wife, Wendy, children Nicola and Martin, and five grandchildren.

