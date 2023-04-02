Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal scoop top prizes at Olivier Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal scoop top prizes at Olivier Awards

By Press Association
Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer in the press room after winning Olivier Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer in the press room after winning Olivier Awards (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal have secured top gongs for their West End debut performances at the Olivier Awards as the biggest night in British theatre returned.

The Killing Eve star won best actress for her role as Tessa in Prima Facie, a one-person production by Suzie Miller, which also won the coveted best new play award.

After receiving critical acclaim for her West End debut at the Harold Pinter Theatre, 30-year-old Comer will be taking the play to Broadway later this month.

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Jodie Comer attends the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

During her acceptance speech, Comer said: “I’m so overwhelmed. This play has changed my life. I am so grateful and I have so many people to thank.

“To Suzie Miller for writing the most exquisite play I have ever had the pleasure of reading.

“One thing I would like to say to any kids who haven’t been to drama school, who can’t afford to go to drama school, who have been rejected from drama school, don’t let anyone tell you that it isn’t possible.

“It might take the stars to align and you to be met with generous, kind, patient people, but it is possible.

“Mum, Dad, I love you, and my Grandad is 82 today so happy birthday.”

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Paul Mescal in the press room after winning the best actor award for A Streetcar Named Desire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The award ceremony, held on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall, also saw Oscar-nominated Mescal take home best actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire.

The Almeida Theatre production also picked up the prestigious award for best revival and Anjana Vasan won best actress in a supporting role for her turn as Stella in the play directed by Olivier winner Rebecca Frecknall.

Mescal fought off tough competition from David Tennant for Good; Tom Hollander for Patriots; Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird; and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky.

During his acceptance speech, 27-year-old Mescal thanked his mother, who is receiving treatment for cancer, adding: “I hope you get better.”

The big winner of the night was the Royal Shakespeare Company’s enchanting new stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 animated film My Neighbour Totoro which dominated the theatre awards.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Hannah Waddingham hosts the Olivier Awards (Ian West/PA)

The coming-of-age adaption landed six of the nine prizes it was nominated for, including the Noel Coward Award for best entertainment or comedy play and the Sir Peter Hall Award for best director.

It was among a plethora of musicals, plays and operas which received recognition during the ceremony hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham on Sunday.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! won best musical revival for its sell-out run at the Young Vic, while also winning Arthur Darvill best actor in a musical for his turn as Curly McLain.

During his acceptance speech, 40-year-old Darvill said: “My goodness this is very overwhelming.”

He said to his cast mates: “It’s a privilege to be on stage with you. (We) have created such an incredible piece of theatre.

“Growing up I was very lucky, I had incredibly supportive parents… I had an amazing drama teacher who is still teaching and is very inspiring.”

A total of six productions from The Almeida Theatre triumphed on the night, with Will Keen scooping best supporting actor for Patriots, and Tammy Faye garnering two awards in acting categories – Katie Brayben for best actress in a musical and Zubin Varla for best actor in a supporting role in a musical.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge, which is set in Sheffield and premiered in the city in 2019 before moving to London this year, took home best new musical while Richard Hawley and Tom Deering won the award for best original score or new orchestrations for the production.

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
Richard Hawley (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hawley, 56, dedicated the honour to “fallen comrades” including bass player Steve Mackey from Pulp “who we lost a month ago” after meeting on the first day of infant school.

He added: “We stayed friends and brothers all the way through, I will miss him my whole life.”

As well as performing twice during the ceremony, Beverley Knight also picked up the award for best actress in a supporting role in a musical for her performance as Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia at The Old Vic.

During her acceptance speech, the emotional 50-year-old said: “Emmeline Pankhurst stood on this stage and said ‘I incite this meeting to rebellion’ and she told the women in the room, be militant in your own way and that was in 1912.

“The next year they banned the social political union.

“One hundred years later we stand on this stage, we have reclaimed the power for those women. I want to thank with all my heart the Old Vic for giving us a second bite on this one.”

Olivier Theatre Awards 2023 – London
Beverley Knight in the press room after winning an award for Sylvia at the Oliviers (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Knight added: “Big up Wolverhampton youth theatre who gave me a chance when I was an 11-year-old.”

The ceremony also celebrated Sir Derek Jacobi, who was given the lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contribution to theatre throughout his career.

He struggled to hold back tears before giving an impressive speech, name dropping a number of famous people including Dame Shirley Bassey and Laurence Olivier, whom the ceremony is named after.

The show culminated in a tribute to Special Award recipient Dame Arlene Phillips, with a performance from Grease The Musical – a production she famously choreographed.

A total of 16 of the 18 winners won their first Olivier on Sunday, organisers said.

The star-studded ceremony featured performances from all the best new musical nominees including Standing At The Sky’s Edge, Sylvia and Tammy Faye as well as from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and Sister Act.

Late entertainers including Paul O’Grady, Nicholas Lloyd Webber and Darius Danesh Campbell were remembered at The Olivier Awards 2023, along with Dame Angela Lansbury, Dame Hilary Mantel, Burt Bacharach, Bernard Cribbins and Kay Mellor.

The Olivier Awards 2023 were being broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 10.15pm to 12.20am.

